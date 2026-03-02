Missile from Iran injures 15 in Be'er Sheva | Watch missile strike

There are more casualties in Israel on the third day of Operation Roaring Lion. At least 15 people were wounded Monday afternoon when an Iranian missile struck Be'er Sheba. Magen David Adom emergency teams provided initial treatment to a man about 35 who was moderately wounded and to 14 others with light injuries. Two more people suffered from anxiety. The injured were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in the city. Rescue forces are searching additional sites in Beersheba. Several buildings sustained heavy damage.
A resident of a building damaged by the strike said: "We were in a shelter in the building. At the first alarm there was nothing, we didn't hear any noise. At the second alarm we already felt the pulse of life, and just then someone came out of the shelter and the door closed in their face. When we came out we saw that the entire building was smashed and that we had no way in."
Carolina, who was visiting her mother, who lives in the city, said: "I was on the phone with her when the alarm went off. She was injured and taken away in an ambulance, they told me she was fine. I came to her to help with her dog, I'm waiting for someone to refer him to the vet."
Since the attacks on Iranian territory began, 12 people have been killed in Israel. Nine of them from a direct hit by an Iranian ballistic missile on a shelter and nearby buildings in Beit Shemesh. Two women were killed in missile barrages launched at Tel Aviv, and a 102-year-old man was killed when he was injured on the way to a protected area.
During Operation Rising Lion in June last year, four Be'er Sheva residents were killed by a direct hit from an Iranian missile on a residential building in the city. In addition, Soroka Medical Center sustained a direct strike that caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. Other impacts at the time struck residential buildings and educational institutions.