Katz combats settler violence with committee and funds

However, the body Katz described had already existed for several months. Katz, who reversed his predecessor's decision to hold instigators of violence among West Bank settlers under administrative detention, had effectively reinstated a task force already in place.

According to Katz, the meeting included IDF Central Command head Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Operations Division chief Maj. Gen. Yisrael Shomer, Judea and Samaria District Police commander Moshe Pinchi, Shin Bet representatives from and other national and security officials.

Bluth reportedly clarified during the meeting that the shooting of a Jewish teen last week was unrelated to the earlier incident in which settlers allegedly attacked soldiers—including a battalion commander—and took place under different circumstances that are still under investigation.

Lt. Col. (res.) G., commander of the 7114th Reserve Battalion, recounted firsthand the violence he and his troops faced during the weekend clashes with settler youth: “This is a rolling event. It didn’t start yesterday. These are the same individuals filmed torching property in a Palestinian village—armed with drawn weapons,” he said.

“We saw them choke one of the soldiers, they punched me personally, stoned a vehicle, rammed an IDF armored jeep, slashed tires and threatened our lives, saying we wouldn’t make it out alive.”

Lt. Col. G. stressed that most of the battalion’s time is now spent confronting Jewish rioters. “Some 90% of our time is spent preventing the hilltop youth from torching areas. Our mission is to protect the settlements, not to be distracted from them. This puts the residents in danger.”

A senior IDF official also revealed that most of the youths involved in the unrest aren't West Bank residents. He said the illegal outpost cleared this week near the Beit El base was established just two and a half weeks ago on private Palestinian land.

Last week, masked youths arrived in the nearby village of al-Mughayyir with cars and firearms, set homes on fire, and clashed with both Palestinians and IDF troops dispatched to break up the riots.

Bluth said he was confident the officer who opened fire acted according to protocol, but still recommended an investigation by the IDF’s Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) to “dispel any doubts.”

According to Katz, all participants in the meeting agreed that “the settler movement as a whole and most of the hilltop youth, do not engage in this kind of violence. This is a small, extreme and violent fringe that deliberately targets security forces, local residents and even settlers.”

The minister called for a firm response to anyone attacking IDF troops or law enforcement personnel and said police should take the lead in handling the threat. He added that regional commanders already have additional tools at their disposal but emphasized that “robust police enforcement,” similar to standards elsewhere in Israel, is essential.

In addition to the announcement of the already-existing task force, Katz authorized the allocation of tens of millions of shekels to fund social and community programs for the hilltop youth.

These initiatives will be led by special coordinator Avichai Tanami in collaboration with local council heads and aim to “integrate the youth into educational and normative frameworks to steer them away from illegal activity.”

Katz’s office did not clarify what new powers, tools, or resources—if any—the “special team” would have beyond the capabilities of the long-operating interagency forum. According to Katz, “It was agreed that police enforcement would focus on prevention, investigation, and prosecution of individuals where evidence supports it.”

Several participants criticized the judicial system for its leniency toward the perpetrators, despite extensive evidence. It was agreed that an immediate appeal would be made to the Justice Ministry on the matter.

The complaints Katz described are echoed primarily by senior police officials, who say judges are releasing detainees after just a few days, before investigations are complete. Katz concluded by saying he would hold a follow-up meeting in three weeks to assess progress on the issue.