Netanyahu, Trump discuss level of US support for Israeli strike on Iran, report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the levels of American backing in an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites , ranging from active military support - such as intelligence, refueling or other assistance, to political backing for a coercive ultimatum, according to a report by the Washington Post's David Ignatius in an article published late on Thursday.

According to the report the United States has already provided Israel with bunker-busting bombs that could severely damage Iranian uranium enrichment centrifuges and other equipment buried in a mountain fortress in Fordow, near Qom.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Preisident Donald Trump during a press conference last week

Israeli strike on Iran last October

Ignatius quoted American and Israeli officials who said that if Iran refuses a "Libya-style abandonment" of its nuclear facilities, Israel would strike them with or without American support.

The decision of the Biden administration not to support Israel's ultimatum, is now put to Trump. According to reporting in major U.S. media outlets in recent days, American intelligence reports claimed that Washington believed an Israeli strike on Iran would come in the first half of 2025. CNN also said that Israel intended not only to attack Iran's nuclear capabilities but to bring down the Iranian regime.

The network quoted European intelligence sources who said Iran had received a shipment of over more than 1,000 tons of sodium perchlorate, the main precursor in the production of the solid propellant that powers Iran’s mid-range conventional missiles.

Fordow uranium enrichment site

The arrival of the shipment at the Bandar Abas port in Iran was reported on Thursday, and the materials would be enough for 260 solid rocket motors for Iran’s Kheibar Shekan missiles or 200 of the Haj Qasem ballistic missiles, the network said citing the intelligence sources.

Israeli strikes on Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Tehran's enemies may be able to strike the country's nuclear centers but they cannot deprive it of its ability to build new ones.

"They threaten us that they will hit nuclear facilities... If you (the enemy) strike a hundred of those we will build a thousand other ones... You can hit the buildings and the places but you cannot hit those who build it," Pezeshkian said, according to state media.

After Israel's strike on Iran in October 2024, Iran's missile production was reduced to one missile per week and its aerial defenses were also severly impacted, presenting Israel with what it regards as an opportunity to limit Iran's race to obtain nuclear capability.