Mission accomplished IDF says after attack on Iran

Israel on Saturday completed a three-hour-long strike on Iran , 25 days after an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1.

The military said all Israeli aircraft returned safely to their base after the mission was completed and its objectives reached. Some 20 sites were attacked, according to a report in the New York Times.

"The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled," the IDF said.

3 View gallery The sky over Tehran after an Israeli strike early on Saturday ( Photo: Reuters )

Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel demonstrated the capabilities and the resolve to act in defense of the country and warned that if Iran were to continue its attacks and the escalation of violence in the region Israel would respond.

In a written statement the military said that based on intelligence, IAF aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles. "These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.

Israel avoided attacking targets that could drag the region into an all-out war including Iran's oil production and nuclear sites.

Dozens of aircraft participated in the attack that was carried out at a distance of 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) from Israel's borders and in several areas of Iran.

"The extend of the damage and the results of the strikes will become known later but as of now, the IDF has a wider range of freedom to operate," military sources said adding that Israel still has targets it can strike in the future.

"We are now focused on the war in Gaza and Lebanon and Iran has been pushing for regional escalation," the sources said. "We are on full alert in our defensive and offensive capabilities and there are no changes to Homefront instructions to the public. We are continuing our intelligence and operational assessments. We've proven we can attack anywhere in the Middle East."

Iran confirmed that damage was caused by the Israeli attacks but claimed it was limited. Iran's air defenses said Israel attacked military sites in Tehran Province as well as in the provinces of Khuzestan and Ilam in the west of the country.

3 View gallery Iranian airspace during an Israeli attack

A White House official expressed home that Iran would not retaliate for the Israeli strike and threatened "consequences" if it does. This should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between the two countries, the official said, adding that the U.S. has multiple direct and indirect channels of communication with Iran where it has made its position clear.





