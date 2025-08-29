UK bars Israeli defense officials from London arms fair over Gaza war

The British government has barred Israeli defense officials from attending one of the world’s leading defense exhibitions in London next month, citing Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

“The Israeli government’s decision to escalate its military activity in Gaza is wrong,” a UK government spokesperson said. “We can confirm there will be no official Israeli government delegation at the DSEI 2025 exhibition in Britain.”

2 View gallery The Israeli pavilion at the DSEI defense show in previous years ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The biennial event, held Sept. 9–12 this year, typically hosts both private defense firms and official delegations. In past years, Israel’s Defense Ministry sent representatives and maintained a national pavilion. The UK said Israeli defense companies may still participate independently, but no government-backed mission will be allowed.

“There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now — with an immediate ceasefire, the return of hostages and increased humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza,” the government statement added.

Officials familiar with the decision said London had notified Jerusalem that the ban could be lifted if Israel committed to “upholding international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Defense Ministry condemned the move, calling it “offensive and disgraceful” and directed specifically at Israeli representatives. “As a result, the ministry will not participate in the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion,” it said. Israeli defense industries choosing to exhibit will still receive logistical support, it added.

The ministry said Britain had acted “unilaterally” at a time when Israel is “at war on multiple fronts against radical Islamist elements that also threaten Western countries and international shipping routes. In doing so, the UK has taken a step that serves extremists, legitimizes terrorism and stems from political considerations outside the professional framework of global defense exhibitions.”

The move follows a series of diplomatic rifts between London and Jerusalem. Last month, Britain joined France in announcing recognition of a Palestinian state , with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning his Cabinet that Britain would proceed with recognition in September before the UN General Assembly “unless Israel takes concrete steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza.”