Israeli lawyer charged with contacting foreign agent after Shin Bet arrest

Arrested by Shin Bet and police two and a half weeks ago, the attorney is accused of unlawful contact with a foreign agent and obstructing the investigation; prosecutors have requested that she remain in custody throughout the trial

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Shin Bet
An Israeli lawyer has been indicted on charges of contacting a foreign agent and obstruction of justice following an investigation by the Shin Bet security service and police, in a new security case whose details were cleared for publication Monday.
The State Attorney's Office filed the indictment at the Central District Court in Lod after an investigation that began with the lawyer's arrest approximately two and a half weeks ago on suspicion of security offenses.
אישה ב אזיקים עצורה נעצרה אילוסטרציהאישה ב אזיקים עצורה נעצרה אילוסטרציה
Shin Bet arrests Israeli lawyer over alleged ties to foreign agent
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The court authorized publication of the case at the request of security authorities. According to the details released, investigators found evidence that the attorney had maintained contact with a foreign agent in violation of Israeli law and had allegedly obstructed the investigation.
Following the completion of the investigation, the Central District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment charging the lawyer with contact with a foreign agent and obstruction of justice.
Prosecutors also submitted a request to keep her in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against her.
The attorney's identity, the foreign agent's identity and further details about the alleged contact were not disclosed in the information cleared for publication.
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