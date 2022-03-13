Channels
A pregnant woman is taken away amid Russian bombing in Mariupol
Photo: AP
Israel says over 1,000 of its nationals still in Ukraine

Foreign Ministry official says of the 12,000 to 14,000 Israelis who were in Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion, less than 1,500 currently remain; adds that 'about half do not intend to leave' partly due to being trapped in active warzones

Attila Somflavi |
Published: 03.13.22, 15:11
Israel said Sunday it is attempting to aid over 1,000 Israeli nationals still stuck in besieged Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country enters its third week.
    • The head of the Foreign Ministry‘s Euro-Asia Division Simona Halperin told Ynet that on the eve of the Russian invasion, between 12,000-14,000 Israelis were still within the Ukrainian borders, despite Jerusalem’s repeated warnings of Moscow’s hostile intentions.
    A Ukrainian military checkpoint in Kyiv
    (Photo: EPA)
    “There are currently less than 1,500 [Israelis left in Ukraine]. We encounter many cases where Israelis lack valid travel documents, a valid passport. Some lost it when they escaped the fighting,” said Halperin, who is currently all hands-on-deck at the Polish-Ukrainian border.
    “Lately, the number of Israelis leaving the Ukraine has been declining into no more than a trickle, to very low numbers, to no more than a few dozen a day via all borders."
    A pregnant woman is taken away amid Russian bombing in Mariupol
    (Photo: AP)
    She said that worrying, at least half of Israelis who still remain do not intend to leave the country. “It's not necessarily because they are safe. Sometimes it's because they are trapped or in places that are considered battle zones and therefore leaving is dangerous,” she added.
    Halperin further called on all Israelis still in Ukraine to register with the government's website in order to receive constant updates on the ongoing situation, including through which border crossings it is recommended to flee.
    Refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the Russian invasion
    (Photo: Reuters)
    “At the same time, we are very focused on helping Ukraine, and I would like to emphasize that the Foreign Ministry's assistance is not specifically directed at Israelis or Jews, but also as humanitarian aid as part of our good relations with the Ukrainian government,” said Halperin.


