IDF soldiers find Hamas version of Chutes and Ladders and weapons in Rafah operation

Nahal Brigade soldiers located a terrorist's version of the famous children's game which depicts attacks on Israeli cities as well as a weapons depot

The Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, continues its operation in the Rafah area. The soldiers discovered a weapons cache during their scans which is usual, but they also found a Hamas version of the well-known children's game, Chutes and Ladders.
IDF finds Hamas Chutes and Ladders
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Soldiers of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion located a board game intended for children - 'Chutes and Ladders' which includes key targets for terrorist attacks in Israeli cities. In additional searches in the area, the soldiers located many weapons in residential buildings.
IDF soldiers operate in Rafah
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Among the weapons found were grenades, explosives, timers for activating explosives, magazines, and more.
IDF finds weapons cache in Rafah
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
On Thursday, during an operation in the area, Sergeant Eyal Shynes, a soldier of the 931st Battalion, was killed in action.
סמל אייל שיינס ז"לסמל אייל שיינס ז"ל
The late Sergeant Eyal Shynes
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved family and will continue to accompany them.
