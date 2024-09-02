Tougher than Harvard: This is the US university that is hardest to get into

This year's title for the most selective private institution for a doctorate in the U.S. is held by Caltech — the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena located on the West Coast. The institute has surpassed the East Coast's traditionally rigorous institutions and prestigious Ivy League universities, becoming the most difficult university in the country to gain admission to.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, these data were revealed in the annual Almanac of Higher Education, published every year by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
The 128-page report provides a wealth of data and statistics on colleges and universities across the country, covering everything from acceptance rates to student organizations and costs. The report found that Caltech's acceptance rate last year stood at only 2.7%, while Harvard's was reported at 3.2%.
Among public schools, the University of California system also stood out on the list of the most selective institutions. Unsurprisingly, UCLA and UC Berkeley took the first and second spots for the lowest acceptance rates, with UC Irvine in Orange County ranking seventh.
At the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), a dramatic rise was seen in several categories. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, UCSD entered the top 25 institutes for selectivity, growth rate and cost. In comparison to Caltech, UCSD admitted 23.7% of applicants for the academic year that began in 2022, placing it ninth on the list of exclusive institutions.
So, what do students who manage to get into Caltech receive? According to data from the education website Niche, reported by The Hill, Caltech ranks fourth in the nation for "best value," meaning its graduates receive one of the highest returns on their educational investment and can expect a higher median income as a result.
Stanford University and several small private colleges in the Los Angeles area, such as Harvey Mudd College, Pomona College and Claremont McKenna College, also received high marks in 2024 for providing value to its students.