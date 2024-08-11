Report: Khamenei agrees to postpone attack on Israel, report

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly convinced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to postpone the expected attack on Israel, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida on Sunday.
Citing an unnamed senior Iranian official, Al-Jarida claimed that Pezeshkian wanted to postpone Iran's response while the US redoubles efforts to advance cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel. According to Iran and its proxies, they would also halt hostilities if Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.
The source added that Khamenei was against striking at Mossad elements in countries neighboring Iran, and clarified that the response must be within Israel. However, the source also emphasized that no one in Iran, including Pezeshkian, can foresee what the decision of the Supreme Leader would be.
Pezeshkian succeeded to delay an Iranian response to the killing of senior Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh late last month, by at least two weeks, as Khamenei was reportedly waiting for the new government to be approved by the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran's parliament. After the new government is presented, there are two weeks to approve the ministers.
According to the report, Iran recently received a new message from the US, which was addressed to Khamenei clarifying that the US does not seek war with Iran. The intention of reinforced US military presence in the region is not to start a campaign, but to prevent one.
