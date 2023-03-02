Ex Senior Mossad official says Netanyahu neglecting Iran at critical time

A former senior member of the Mossad Intelligence Agency said on Thursday that the fracture in Israeli society over the government's judicial overhaul comes at a critical moment with Iran on the cusp of having a nuclear device.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

A, who headed the agency's operational unit in charge of Iran, received the highest Israel Security Award for his work and lead seven Mossad operations that were also awarded the prize.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposes Iran's nuclear archive in 2018 ( Photo: Orel Cohen )

He said that there was no civilian justification for Iran's uranium enrichment, which had exceeded 60% since 2021.

"In the course of 2022, Iran removed nearly all the cameras placed by the IAEA to monitor its nuclear activity and its uranium enrichment.," he said.

The U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, said only this week , that Iran can produce enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in within 12 days.

A believes that the government's actions to change the judicial system are detrimental to the credibility of any Israeli threat of military action because leaders in Tehran will consider the government unable to act when facing mass demonstrations and public opposition.

He has nothing but praise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's serious approach to the Iranian threat and is supportive of his decision to make the capture of the Iranian nuclear archive , public.

He recounted attending a meeting with Netanyahu, on the subject of Iranian, when his staff repeatedly interrupted, asking the prime minister's input on other matters. "Netanyahu stopped the meeting and told his staffers: 'you don't understand. Everything I do is for this (the Iranian threat). He then asked them not to disturb the meeting further.

A says that is why he is today so concerned over the government's conduct.

"Under normal circumstances, all alarm bells would be ringing. The person who for two decades, was justifiably focused on Iran and made its nuclear program, a national priority, is now focused on the judicial overhaul," he said.

Dealing with Iran's nuclear capability had demanded and still demands work that combines operational, diplomatic, and political work. The battle is not lost, but is at a critical point," he said.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the UN on Iran's nuclear program in 2018 ( Photo: AFP )

"If Netanyahu believes that a nuclear Iran is the most substantial danger to Israel's security, how can he allow his life's most important battle to disintegrate because he is distracted? How can [Knesset Member Avi] Dicter – a former head of the Shin Bet, [Defense Minister Yoav] Galant, and others in his Likud party be complicit in that? Are they insane? We must all be united in this, both inside Israel and in the international arena, he said. "How can Netanyahu enlist American support in this matter when he cannot even receive an invitation to the White House? He asked.

A refused to allow his photo to be made public and his name must be kept secret for security reasons.



