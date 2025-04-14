Former IDF soldiers teach, renovate schools in Bogotá’s poorest neighborhoods

Recently discharged IDF soldiers, many of whom served in Gaza and Lebanon, joined a unique volunteer initiative in Colombia as part of their post-service journey. Over two weeks, the group worked discreetly in six schools in Bogotá’s impoverished neighborhoods, teaching children mathematics, English and life skills with the help of local interpreters. After school, they renovated classrooms and school buildings, and in the evenings, they were hosted by the local Jewish community.
The project, organized by "Soldiers Without Borders" in coordination with the Israeli consulate in Bogotá, was conducted under strict secrecy due to concerns about potential legal action from anti-Israel groups. Media coverage was limited to the closing event, announced only after the project’s conclusion.
Despite the severance of diplomatic ties between Israel and Colombia in 2024, initiated by Colombian President Gustavo Petro during the Gaza conflict, the Israeli consulate continues to operate. Acting consul Kobi Weller’s team promotes cultural, trade and scientific initiatives while providing services to Israelis living in or visiting Colombia.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Funded by the World Jewish Congress, the initiative sought to showcase Israel’s positive contributions and strengthen ties with the Jewish diaspora. The program also aimed to build bridges with Colombians, with a recent survey revealing that over half of Colombians view the relationship with Israel positively and believe cutting ties was a mistake.