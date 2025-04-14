Former IDF soldiers teach, renovate schools in Bogotá’s poorest neighborhoods

Recently discharged IDF soldiers, many of whom served in Gaza and Lebanon, joined a unique volunteer initiative in Colombia as part of their post-service journey. Over two weeks, the group worked discreetly in six schools in Bogotá’s impoverished neighborhoods, teaching children mathematics, English and life skills with the help of local interpreters. After school, they renovated classrooms and school buildings, and in the evenings, they were hosted by the local Jewish community.