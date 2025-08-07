Via WhatsApp: Qatar's alleged path into the office of Israel's prime minister

New revelations in the investigation of the so-called Qatargate affair - the involvement of aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in promoting Qatar's policies and interests- show how messages were delivered to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and disseminated as Israeli government positions.

WhatsApp conversations found on the phone belonging to Eli Feldstein, Netanyahu's spokesperson on military affairs during the war and until his arrest on suspicion that he leaked a confidential military intelligence document to foreign media, include scripted news items sent to him by Srulik Einhorn, owner of Perception, which first provided Qatar with media campaigns during the European Soccer World Cup in 2022.

3 View gallery Eli Feldstein, Benjamin Netanyahu, Srulik Einhorm, Jonathan Urich ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Boaz Arad, Yoav Dudkevitch, Shutterstock )

3 View gallery Jonathan Urich ( Photo: Oren Ben Hakun )

Einhorn, who resides in Serbia, was questioned by police last month after he had avoided travel to Israel since the scandal first broke. His efforts, as they appear in the communications with Feldstein, were aimed at improving Qatar's image in Israel and presenting the Gulf nation as a worthy mediator in the negotiations to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, which was preferable to Egypt.

His messages to Feldstein were then forwarded to Yonatan Urich, another suspect in the affair, Feldstein's superior and the aide closest to Netanyahu. Urich had worked with Einhorn for Qatar but claimed that the work he had done was outside Israel.

The messages originating from Einhorn, through Feldstein and then Urich, were ultimately given to and published in, Israeli media outlets as having originated in the PMO.

"In a closed-door meeting held yesterday between senior American officials and their Israeli counterparts, it is now clear that Egypt, and especially Egyptian intelligence, can no longer be relied on. Egypt is preoccupied only in financial gain from Hamas and Qatar will now take the lead in the negotiations after it proved itself in the hostage release deal and since it is a strategic partner of the United States," a message from Einhorn to Feldstein, read.

Feldstein responds with a question: Should I transfer this to him? and Einhorn confirms. Feldstein then forwards the message to Urich and the two hold a discussion over the phone.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Netanyahu with IDF officers and spokesperson Eli Feldstein during the war

In another message, Einhorn writes: "U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the two discussed Qatar leading efforts in Gaza on the day after the war. Feldstein and Einhorn then talk over the phone and the message is forwarded by Feldstein to Urich and he adds: "CNN, Lede. That is what he wants from you. If you give me the green light, I will deal with it."

Urich is unsure and writes in response: "They will deny."

Feldstein, Urich and Einhorn also updated each other when items on Israel-Qatar relations made the press. In one news item, Feldstein wrote, "Qatar expresses discontent over statements made by Israeli ministers. They asked that they not be insulted and they will work towards a deal. Israel asks the U.S. to pressure Qatar to do more." Urich writes in response:" That was us. Hello?"

In his interrogations, Feldstein said he did not know that he was part of a Qatari campaign. He said the messaging was in line with what he had provided for Netanyahu to say in off-camera briefings with reporters and in interviews and that he had no reason to suspect wrongdoing because he was working with Urich, Netanyahu's most senior aide. "I later learned that I was stupid and naïve," he said.

Urich denied to investigators that he had any part in the Qatari campaign or that he knew one was being run from the PMO.

Netanyahu also denies any wrongdoing on his part or the part of his aide, Urich.

Einhorn said in response to the report that he was working with Feldstein and American Qatar lobbyist Jay Footnick to educate the Israeli public about the truth, "even when it is not easy to hear."

He said his advocacy for Qatar was based on clear facts: "Suitcases with cash were delivered to Gaza at Israel's request and the money was handed out under the agreement and the supervision of the IDF. Israel approached Qatar to prevent a humanitarian disaster and then attacked it for political reasons. Hamas leaders were hosted by Qatar at the request of Israel and the U.S. so that an open channel of communications can be maintained, in place of Beirut or Tehran," he said.

"Qatar is a strategic partner of the United States and hosts its biggest Air Force base in the Gulf. Israel and Qatar are both allies of the U.S. and their interests often align. Qatar is an important geopolitical mediator that has gained international trust. Feldstein was employed as a freelance advisor. Our work had nothing to do with Yonatan Urich or the PMO."