IDF failed to derfend Mivtachim while security team prevented amssacre, probe finds

The IDF failed in defending Mivtachim, the military probe looking into the events of the October 7 Hamas massacre in the agricultural community found.

Troops arrived late to defend the community after the force deployed to that area of the border was outnumbered by the terrorists who arrived on gliders, vehicles and on foot through 10 points.

Defense was left to the local security team that was also outnumbered and did not have the appropriate means for defense. Still the team, having suffered the loss of four of its members in the fighting, engaged with the terrorists and prevented abductions and mass murder.

According to the prove, some 25 Hamas terrorists attempted to enter the community as part of the massive invasion of thousands across the border early on Oct. 7. The local security team chief was alerted to the border breach and instructed members to assemble and residents to shelter in their safe rooms.

A force of infantry troops from the Golani Brigade was occupied attempting to prevent the terrorists who entered the area in dozens of locations at once, preventing security forces from receiving an up-to-date and accurate picture of the events.

The security team first engaged with the invading terrorists at 07:02 at the intersection outside Mivtachim. At 08:00, a terrorist force entered the community and the fighting spread inside.

The security team was joined by one member of the military who was on vacation. They encountered heavy gunfire and grenades that were thrown toward homes nearby. Four members of the team, including their commander and the soldier, were killed.

At least four of the terrorists were also killed, three were captured and others were wounded. At 09:40, terrorists retreated in stolen cars and three more were captured hours later.

The IDF force arrived only at 10:30 and killed four other terrorists who were still inside the community.

More forces arrived only later, while the defense of the community was left to the remaining members of the security team. More IDF troops only arrived on the next day.