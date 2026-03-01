Tel Aviv cafe destroyed by Iranian missile strike

At the time of the strike on Saturday night, Graziani was sheltering with his family in the reinforced room of their home in the Bitzaron neighborhood of eastern Tel Aviv and was unable to reach the area. Only in the early hours of the morning was he able to get close to the site, where he saw the full scale of the destruction.

At the time of the strike on Saturday night, Graziani was sheltering with his family in the reinforced room of their home in the Bitzaron neighborhood of eastern Tel Aviv and was unable to reach the area. Only in the early hours of the morning was he able to get close to the site, where he saw the full scale of the destruction.

At the time of the strike on Saturday night, Graziani was sheltering with his family in the reinforced room of their home in the Bitzaron neighborhood of eastern Tel Aviv and was unable to reach the area. Only in the early hours of the morning was he able to get close to the site, where he saw the full scale of the destruction.