‘All parties now united under one flag’: Syria and SDF begin integration

In a development that could reshape Syria’s political and military future, the Syrian government and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have officially begun implementing a wide-reaching unification agreement . On Thursday, both parties commenced a coordinated prisoner exchange in Aleppo, a significant step forward following the signing of a comprehensive accord on March 10 that calls for the full reintegration of SDF-controlled territories and institutions into the Syrian state.

The deal marks a rare moment of alignment between historically opposed forces in the country’s long-running civil war, signaling a shift in strategy and opening the door to the possibility of broader national reconciliation.

2 View gallery Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi signing an agreement to integrate the institutions of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration ( Photo: AFP )

According to a statement released by the Syrian presidency— the agreement outlines the integration of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the central administration. This includes border crossings, airports, oil and gas fields, and all local governance structures previously operated by the SDF’s autonomous administration.

The accord was signed between Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the SDF. It also mandates the creation of joint executive committees to oversee implementation, with a deadline set for the end of the current year.

The presidency emphasized that the agreement reflects a national consensus, rooted in the shared goal of preserving Syrian territorial integrity and rejecting foreign-imposed partition or federalization.

Notably, the agreement dedicates considerable attention to the rights of Syria’s Kurdish population—an ethnic minority long marginalized under the Baathist regimes. The statement declared the Kurdish community “an integral and historic component of the Syrian nation,” pledging full citizenship rights, political representation based on merit, and protection of cultural identity.

It also calls for an end to hate speech, sectarian incitement, and all efforts to fracture Syrian society along ethnic or religious lines. In this context, the nationwide ceasefire stipulated in the agreement is meant to bolster trust among communities fractured by over a decade of war.

The first visible step in the agreement’s execution unfolded in Aleppo, where local officials confirmed the launch of a multiphase prisoner exchange. Approximately 240 detainees were swapped between the Interior Security Directorate and the SDF in what authorities described as a “prison-cleansing process.”

Syrian authorities released 140 SDF members held in government facilities, while the SDF freed 100 detainees from its custody. Security and administrative preparations are ongoing to facilitate the remaining phases, with further exchanges and military withdrawals planned over the coming days.

All parties are now united under one flag, one law, and one nation

Aleppo’s security chief, Mohammad Abdel Ghani, said that the SDF has begun handing over its positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods to Syrian forces. He described the process as “orderly, structured, and consistent with the national interest,” emphasizing that “all parties are now united under one flag, one law, and one nation.”

Despite the optimism, the agreement has not been without challenges. Local sources previously reported tensions between negotiators, with some alleging that the SDF was reluctant to release certain high-profile detainees demanded by Damascus.

These reports were flatly denied by officials in Aleppo, who described the rumors as “deliberate attempts to derail the process.” A spokesperson from Aleppo’s Directorate said that “implementation is proceeding on schedule,” and attributed the misinformation to unnamed forces opposed to political stability and Syrian unity.

While the identity of these actors remains unspecified, observers suggest they may include factions within the opposition, external sponsors of separatist projects, or parties with vested interests in prolonging the status quo.

The SDF, whose military backbone is composed largely of the Kurdish YPG militia, emerged as a powerful force during the fight against the Islamic State. With US backing, the SDF established control over vast swaths of northern and eastern Syria, including vital oil and gas fields. During the civil war, Kurdish political actors established self-governing institutions, schools, and civil councils in areas long neglected by Damascus.

Implementation is proceeding on schedule

Under the Assad regime, Kurds faced decades of repression. Many were denied citizenship, banned from teaching their language, and prohibited from celebrating cultural holidays. The war allowed the community to assert itself politically for the first time.

While some Kurdish leaders feared that reintegration into the central government might compromise their hard-won autonomy, others saw the new Damascus leadership as an opportunity. President al-Sharaa’s rise marked a potential shift away from decades of authoritarianism, giving space for renegotiating national identity and political inclusion.

The agreement’s timing is also geopolitically significant. Just weeks before the signing, Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), issued an unprecedented call for disbanding the organization and laying down arms. The announcement, hailed by Syrian Kurds as a major step toward peace, may have paved the way for this new chapter.

Ankara, which has long accused the SDF of being a PKK offshoot, has not publicly responded to the agreement. However, as a close ally of Syria’s new leadership, Turkey may see this development as a way to neutralize what it considers a terrorist threat on its southern border without direct confrontation.

Still, some analysts warn that the Turkish government may pressure Damascus to curtail Kurdish influence, even under the banner of state unity.

According to the agreement, SDF forces will be fully integrated into the Syrian Arab Army, and the administration of all previously autonomous territories will revert to the central government. A security center affiliated with the Ministry of Interior is to be established in the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Aleppo, with security checkpoints coming under state control.

Yet the agreement does not dismantle all local institutions. Civil services unrelated to security and defense are to remain operational until a lasting political solution is finalized.

Observers say the success of this deal could serve as a model for reintegration in other fragmented parts of Syria, particularly those under foreign-backed militias or autonomous rule. The road ahead is uncertain, but for now, the Syria-SDF agreement stands as one of the most consequential developments since the outbreak of the conflict over a decade ago.

A major unknown in the deal’s implementation is the role of the United States. While Washington supported the SDF militarily, it continues to impose broad economic sanctions on Syria under the Caesar Act, targeting reconstruction and financial transactions. In January 2025, the US Treasury issued General License 24, temporarily authorizing limited engagement with Syria’s transitional government for humanitarian purposes. But most sanctions remain in place, including those affecting energy, banking, and infrastructure—sectors central to this agreement.

On March 25, the US reportedly provided Syria with a list of conditions for partial sanctions relief , including verifiable destruction of chemical weapons, excluding foreign fighters from the new government, cooperation on counterterrorism, and assistance in locating missing American journalist Austin Tice. Meeting these conditions could pave the way for greater economic engagement, which observers say is vital for reintegrating the SDF territories and reviving Syria’s devastated economy.

Yet internal debate in Washington reveals no consensus. While some Republican leaders argue that easing sanctions legitimizes a regime still under suspicion, others—particularly among Democrats—suggest that conditional engagement could stabilize the region and prevent further radicalization. As the Trump administration weighs its options, the success of the Syria-SDF agreement may hinge on whether the US is willing to adapt its Syria policy to the new political landscape.

Observers warn that failure to address sanctions could stall the implementation of the deal and doom broader reconstruction efforts. For now, the agreement stands as a fragile but unprecedented step toward national reconciliation. Whether it leads to lasting peace or proves to be another fleeting truce remains to be seen.

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

The story was written by Rizik Albi and reprinted with permission from The Media Line.