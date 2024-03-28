Israel has not received everything it has asked for, top US general says

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says some requests turned down because U.S. is unable or unwilling to deliver adding there is a constant dialogue between the nations

The United States' top general said on Thursday that Israel had not received every weapon that it has asked for, in part because President Joe Biden's administration was not willing to provide at least some of them.
Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון יואב גלנט נפגש בשעה זו עם עמיתו מזכיר ההגנה הגנרל לויד אוסטין בפנטגון: ״המו״מ המתנהל להשבת החטופים מצריך אותנו להגביר את הלחץ הצבאי, ולשלב ידיים במאמצים הצבאיים והמדיניים״שר הביטחון יואב גלנט נפגש בשעה זו עם עמיתו מזכיר ההגנה הגנרל לויד אוסטין בפנטגון: ״המו״מ המתנהל להשבת החטופים מצריך אותנו להגביר את הלחץ הצבאי, ולשלב ידיים במאמצים הצבאיים והמדיניים״
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Photo: Defense Ministry )
"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity to provide or not willing to provide, not right now," Brown added, while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.
The Israeli offensive in Gaza prompted opposition from within Biden's Democratic Party, leading thousands to vote "uncommitted" for him in recent party presidential primaries.
2 View gallery
הפצצה תקיפה ב חאן יונס רצועת עזההפצצה תקיפה ב חאן יונס רצועת עזה
Air Force bombing in Khan Younis
(Photo: AFP)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington earlier this week and the Pentagon said security assistance to Israel was discussed.
"It is a constant dialogue," Brown said.
