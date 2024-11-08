Sipping on success: Israeli winery honors Trump’s win with limited-edition vintage

In a unique celebration, the Binyamin Regional Council and Psagot Winery launched a special "Trump" wine, toasting President-elect Trump's recent election victory.
The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, expressed his excitement, calling Trump a "true friend of Israel" and celebrating his commitment to the Jewish people and the land of Judea and Samaria.
Psagot Winery has launched this special edition of "President Trump" wine, which, according to CEO Yaakov Berg, represents the bond between people and their land.
At the toast, Berg highlighted that even as Israel faces challenging times, President Trump's victory brings hope for a strong alliance and a stable regional future. The company also expressed gratitude for the American people's support.