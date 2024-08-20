Familiar with kibbutzim: A new generation in Saudi Arabia explores Israel's complexities

A new generation of educated, well-traveled Saudis is presenting a different narrative about the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel, illustrating a nuanced understanding of the region's dynamics. These young Saudis, many of whom have studied abroad and are fluent in multiple languages, show a deep curiosity about Israel, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Among the elite group surrounding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a select few are chosen to serve in high-level advisory roles. These individuals are tasked with drafting reports and summarizing meetings for the crown prince, who is considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

2 View gallery Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP )

To rise to such a position, one must demonstrate three essential qualities: unwavering loyalty, absolute discretion and a keen awareness of the dangers posed by leaks and gossip. The role requires the transmission of all relevant information, impressions and details from conversations with foreign entities to the central office, regardless of whether the crown prince reads the reports.

It is notable how well these young Saudis understand Israel, despite their knowledge being largely indirect. They are familiar with concepts such as kibbutzim and the lifestyle in Arab villages within Israel. They can differentiate between the Druze community and the Bedouin minority and are aware of the economic disparities between Jewish and Arab populations in Israel. Their interest extends to Israeli politics, with some expressing enthusiasm for figures like Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, eager to learn how he has garnered support among Israelis.

This new generation is marked by a strong sense of confidence, believing that Saudi Arabia has supplanted Egypt as the leader of the Arab world while still allowing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to retain symbolic honor. In the past year, the economic crisis has led to parts of Egypt being managed by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Despite renewed diplomatic ties with Iran, following years of tensions that included executions and long prison sentences for Iranian infiltrators, Saudi Arabia and Iran have not grown closer but have instead declared an end to hostilities. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia has been working to curtail anti-Israel rhetoric and indoctrination , insisting that peace with Israel is contingent upon the establishment of a Palestinian state .

2 View gallery Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Netanyahu ( Photo: Jim WATSON / AFP, Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS )

In a sign of shifting regional dynamics, Saudi Arabia participated in joint aerial exercises over Jordan alongside the Israeli Air Force. These exercises involved communication between the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv and an air force base in Riyadh. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even made a secret visit to Saudi Arabia, although it was disclosed only after he returned to Tel Aviv.

Saudi Arabia is also pursuing a significant arms deal with the United States, which would include advanced fighter jets and intelligence cooperation involving several agencies, including Israel's Mossad.

However, according to close advisers, the normalization of relations with Riyadh has been postponed until after Israel's next elections , the timing of which remains uncertain. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears in no hurry and may wait to host an official visit with a different Israeli leader. Should Netanyahu return, he would likely need to ensure greater secrecy surrounding the visit.