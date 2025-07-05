Hamas's conditional ‘Yes’: New details and key obstacles in path to hostage deal

After Hamas delivered an official response characterized as "positive," toward a ceasefire agreement in Gaza , significant hurdles remain on the path to a hostage release deal. The full proposal’s framework, published in the Saudi newspaper Al-Majalla on Friday, reveals that essential details on several core issues have yet to be finalized. Despite optimism from U.S. President Trump, the road to a deal is still long.

Hamas "requested minor amendments" to the agreement, Qatari channel Al-Araby reported Friday, citing sources. A source close to Hamas told Ynet that Hamas sought three changes to the proposal it received concerning aid distribution, IDF troop withdrawal and a commitment not to resume fighting after the 60-day ceasefire period.

These are the main issues in place:

Who will be released: Unlike the previous deal, where the release list was known and based on a list Israel provided months prior, it remains unclear precisely which hostages will be freed this time if the partial deal on the table materializes. The published framework reads that in exchange for the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 deceased hostages, Israel will release an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

However, the specific number is not stated, nor is it specified how many of those released are murderers sentenced to life imprisonment. Crucially, it is also unclear who will determine the lists of hostages and deceased to be released.

Humanitarian aid distribution: The agreement states that "aid will be distributed through agreed channels, including the UN and the Red Crescent." The U.S. aid mechanism ( Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ) was not explicitly mentioned.

Hamas demands that the aid mechanism align with understandings from the previous ceasefire and insists the American company (managing GHF) be removed from the Gaza Strip.

IDF withdrawal: According to the framework, with the start of the ceasefire, the IDF will redeploy forces in northern Gaza and the Netzarim Corridor. After one week, following the delivery of the deceased hostages, a redeployment will take place in southern Gaza.

Hamas demands a gradual IDF withdrawal to positions set in the previous ceasefire agreement, while the new agreement states redeployment will be according to "maps to be agreed upon," meaning details remain unresolved.

An Israeli source said Friday that "during the ceasefire, the IDF will remain in the original perimeter set in the buffer zone, plus 250 meters (820 feet) into the Strip." This implies a new buffer zone extending 1.2 to 1.4 kilometers (0.75 to 0.87 miles) into Gaza. Additionally, the IDF "will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor .”

Ending the fighting and post-war Gaza: Hamas demands a commitment that fighting will not resume after the 60-day ceasefire period and guarantees for the continuation of negotiations. "Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. must provide guarantees for the continuation of the process," a source close to Hamas told Ynet.

Conversely, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet explicitly said he supports ending the war as part of a deal. The wording of any guarantees has not been revealed. The published framework did not mention Hamas's fate in post-war Gaza.

On Friday, a source said Netanyahu told the Security Cabinet he would not give up on the goal of subduing Hamas: "Hamas cannot remain in Gaza, talks are about expulsion and ending the war within two months."

Cabinet dynamics: Hamas' official statement said the terror organization "is prepared to immediately enter a round of negotiations on an implementation mechanism for the agreement." Israel later confirmed receipt of Hamas's response and its details are being examined.

On Saturday, the cabinet will convene to discuss the issue, amid opposition from coalition ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir to the emerging framework. However, it is estimated the deal will be approved by the cabinet and government, even if some ministers in right-wing parties vote against it.

The full proposal’s framework (as published in Al-Majalla):

1. Duration: 60 days, with Trump committing to Israel's obligation for the agreed ceasefire period.

2. Hostage release: Release of 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages. On day 1: 8 living hostages released. On day 7: 5 deceased delivered. On day 30: 5 living hostages released. On day 50: 2 living hostages released. On day 60: 8 deceased delivered.

3. Humanitarian aid: Aid will enter Gaza immediately upon Hamas accepting the ceasefire agreement. It will include supplying large and appropriate quantities, according to details from the January 19, 2025 agreement. Aid will be distributed through agreed channels, including the UN and the Red Crescent.

4. IDF activity: All offensive military activity in Gaza will cease upon the agreement taking effect. During the ceasefire, aerial movement over Gaza will halt for 10-12 hours on days involving hostage and prisoner exchanges.

5. Military redeployment: On day 1 after hostage release, redeployment in northern Gaza and the Netzarim Corridor per Article 3 and agreed maps. On day 7, after delivery of deceased hostages, redeployment in southern Gaza per Article 3 and agreed maps. Technical teams will work on redeployment via expedited negotiation.

6. Permanent ceasefire: On day 1, negotiations under mediator auspices will begin on arrangements needed for a permanent ceasefire. Negotiations will include keys and conditions for releasing all remaining hostages in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, issues related to redeployment and withdrawal of Israeli forces and long-term security arrangements in Gaza, arrangements for post-war Gaza as proposed by each side and declaration of a permanent ceasefire.

7. U.S. commitment: Trump takes the parties' commitment to the ceasefire agreement seriously and insists that successful negotiations during the temporary ceasefire period, if completed by mutual agreement, will lead to a permanent solution to the war.

8. Palestinian prisoner release: In exchange for the release of Israeli hostages (living and deceased) and according to Article 2, Israel will release an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. Release will occur concurrently with hostage releases via an agreed mechanism, without public presentation or ceremonies.

9. Information on hostages and prisoners: By day 10, Hamas will provide full information (proof of life, medical report or proof of death) for each remaining hostage. In return, Israel will provide full information on Palestinian prisoners arrested from Gaza since October 7 and on the number of deceased Gazans held in Israel. Hamas is committed to ensuring the health, welfare and security of hostages during the ceasefire.

10. Release remaining hostages: Negotiations on arrangements for a permanent ceasefire must be completed within 60 days. Upon agreement, the remaining Israeli hostages (living and deceased) from the "list of 58" will be released. If negotiations are not completed within the period, the temporary ceasefire can be extended per Article 11.

11. Mediator guarantees: The mediating guarantors (U.S., Egypt and Qatar) will ensure the ceasefire lasts 60 days and that serious discussions on arrangements for a permanent ceasefire are held. The mediators will ensure serious negotiations continue for an additional period if needed, according to agreed procedures.

12. Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in the region to finalize the agreement and manage the negotiations.

13. Trump announcement: Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement. The U.S. and Trump are committed to acting to ensure negotiations continue in good faith until a final agreement is reached.