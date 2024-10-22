Far-right lawmaker threatens to block PA from high court

The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee is expected to approve a bill proposed by its chairman, Simcha Rothman's that would deny the Palestinian Authority's (PA)right of standing in the Israeli Supreme Court.
The PA would be unable to appeal to the Supreme Court or file lawsuits in Israeli courts, according to the proposed legislation that would be an amendment to one of Israel's basic laws, has support from members of the far-right and religious coalition and from some members of the opposition as well.
"The purpose of the bill is to correct a distortion in which hostile elements to the State of Israel, including those who work directly to harm its citizens through acts of terrorism, are considered to have the right of standing before the Supreme Court when they come to petition against the policies of the Israeli government," Rothman wrote in his explanation of the proposed bill.
He added that the PA was currently seeking the court's ruling on proposed legislation that would allow Israel to pay compensation to victims of terror or their families, from taxes collected by Israel for the PA. Rothman claimed that the Supreme Court cannot serve the PA while it pays salaries to terrorists.
His claim is that the PA, which pays stipends to the families of terrorists who were killed or were serving Prison terms for their attacks, can not seek the protection of Israeli court.
Rothman was also promoting legislation to begin prosecuting Nukhba members who participated in the Hamas atrocities on October 7 last year, while the government delayed such prosecution to avoid complicating negotiations on a hostage release deal
The committee chair wants to establish a special court that will deal with extraordinary crimes such as genocide which the massacre would be considered.
Rothman was one of the architects of the current coalition's legislative push to alter the judicial system in Israel and weaken the standing of its courts. That prompted mass protests in the year leading up to the October massacre and was seen by some as a reflection of Israel's weakness that encouraged Hamas to attack.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: