Two IDF soldiers lightly wounded by IED blast in southern Lebanon

The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were notified; the IDF said it struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in response

Gal Ganot
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The IDF said Saturday that an engineering vehicle operated by Israeli troops struck a Hezbollah explosive device earlier in the day in the security zone in southern Lebanon.
Two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in the blast. They were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were notified. The military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response.
The strike on infrastructure in southern Lebanon in response to the explosive device
(Video: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
According to the IDF, several terror infrastructure sites in different areas of southern Lebanon were targeted immediately after the incident. The military said the targets included observation posts and other infrastructure used by Hezbollah operatives to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli forces.
“IDF soldiers continue to be deployed in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon in accordance with the agreement, and will continue to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the military said.
“The IDF is currently operating, and will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah's repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers,” it added.
On Sept. 7, troops from the Golani Brigade reconnaissance unit encountered a Hezbollah operative inside a building in the Beaufort area of southern Lebanon. The operative opened fire at the troops, who returned fire and killed him. Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the clash.
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