Two IDF soldiers lightly wounded by IED blast in southern Lebanon

Two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in the blast. They were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were notified. The military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response.

Two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in the blast. They were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were notified. The military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response.

Two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in the blast. They were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were notified. The military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response.