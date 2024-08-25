Fallen soldiers laid to rest

Sgt. Major (Res.) Yaniv Yitzhak Oren , 35, a resident of Kibbutz Ein Gedi, fell in Gaza on Saturday in a confrontation with terrorists . Known as an inspirational educator, Yaniv managed the local boarding school. In another incident in the Gaza Strip, Staff Sgt. (Res.) Nitai Mitody, 23, was killed by an explosive device, and his funeral took place on Sunday morning.

Sgt. Major (Res.) Yaniv Yitzhak Oren

Yaniv's friend, Hagai, shared heartfelt words: "Since this morning, we carry our personal 'permitted for publication,' surrounded by former students and volunteers, past instructors who loved you deeply, Yaniv. I spent my best years at Kibbutz Ein Gedi with this dear friend and brother, this beautiful man."

He reminisced, "Yaniv was a top-tier educator, a man who touched countless hearts! He advanced and cared for many children and youths with boundless love and light that defined him. You showed me what true friendship is. We had long talks about when I would return to Ein Gedi and what exactly you wanted me to do. What a loss."

His partner, Sher, also expressed her emotions: "My life's love, soulmate, my person. So early, with all our dreams still ahead. I love you."

Tai, one of the students, wrote: "My heart is simply broken and can't understand. A person who accompanied me for five years in Ein Gedi, always supporting, helping, and giving a hug when needed. You were the home, the heart, the listening ear, you were simply everything! I was not an easy child, and he never gave up on me, not for a moment! My heart aches. I had the privilege of being your student for five years. Yaniv the mentor will forever remain in my heart."

Another student, Avishag, shared, "Just this week, when asked about an inspiring figure in my life, you were the first that came to mind. You were a guide and educator, and like me, there are hundreds of students, young volunteers, instructors, and people you touched. Your impact made us understand who we are, how active we would be in Israeli society, and educators at heart."

"You are the perfect mix of cynicism and incredible wisdom, kindness, concern, and seeing the other, tolerance, and patience," she continued. "Your quotes that shaped me run through my mind like a movie all day, the worldview and the way you chose to educate many youths shaped an entire community and society for over a decade. In your life, you saved many. Not only in battle, but also in education and care you gave to everyone who was fortunate to be under your light in your years."

Avishag also wrote: "Thank you for being a warm home for me in the last five years, thank you for every time I needed support or advice you were there with Sher. Thank you for being a father, a big brother, a guide, a community leader, and an advisor of the highest order. Thank you for allowing me to grow and be shaped under your guidance. Thank you for teaching me so much. No words can describe what you were for me. I love you forever."

On Saturday, the name of Staff Sgt. (Res.) Nitai Metodi from Ashkelon was also released. On October 7, Nitai, son of "Big Brother" alumna Lara Metodi, was on a trip in Australia but dropped everything to return and enlist. He was laid to rest at the military cemetery in his hometown.

His sister, Shai, paid tribute: "Nitai, my big brother, the light of the house. I refuse to believe it. A child who had everything, the most beautiful laughter, the most beautiful smile, the most beautiful hair, and the sharpest sense of humor. Thank you for 21 years that I had the privilege to be your little sister. Thank you for the laughter until our stomachs hurt, for the fights we had until I would give in. Thank you for the patience and advice only a big brother can give.

Staff Sgt. (Res.) Nitai Metodi

"Today, I stand with my head held high, proud to say: This is my brother," she added, "the brother who fought for his family, for his country, who fought to bring back people he didn't even know. But that's Nitai, always putting everyone before himself. I remember our last conversation, you told me you were ready to be a father. I was happy. I know that if you were here, you would shout to everyone 'smile, I'm glad I had the privilege to fall for my country.'"

His father, Lior, shared about his son: "Our wonder child. Over the years, I realized you have amazing qualities and abilities, listening, understanding, and the ability to see others. People were always drawn to who you are and what you are; on your birthdays when your grandparents would give you money as a gift, you would divide it among your siblings so they wouldn't feel left out. You always made sure to put everyone before you, knew how to give the right place to everyone, at every age.

"I stand here today and see how you grew and spread your wings," the father added. "How you became the best of the best. You cared for all of us. In your military service, you aimed high, because that's who you are, setting goals and achieving them. You told me to come pick you up from the base at a certain time, but then volunteers were asked to stay until the next day and you immediately raised your hand. So I understood that I would go back home and pick you up tomorrow. I had the privilege of being your father."

A friend from his unit shared that "Metodi is not just a person, it's a concept and way of life. Thank you for the moments with you. Thank you for your joy, thank you for the listening ear. Don't worry, brother, don't worry, we will hunt them one by one, your enemies. "

Lt. Col. Assaf Yossi Halamish added his own eulogy: "You enlisted for significant service with a sense of mission to the country and continued in reserve service. Your friends and commanders say that your charm and infectious joy were impossible to miss, and the humor and captivating smile on your face. You were a brave and leading warrior and the mainstay of the team. You stood out in your modesty, charisma, and the wit that characterized you. You were the first for every mission."