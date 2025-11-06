Bennett builds policy teams, campaign network for possible political comeback as elections loom

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is assembling a network of policy advisers and campaign staff as he prepares for a potential political return, forming teams to craft legislative proposals and principles for what he calls “the day after” the next election.

The group includes several senior former officials, among them former Education Minister Shai Piron, former Knesset member Tzvi Hauser, attorney Dror Strum, and Shai-Lee Spigelman, who served as director general of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Each adviser is leading work in their area of expertise. Piron, who has devoted much of his career to education and previously served in the Yesh Atid party, is shaping the education platform. Hauser, once a political partner of Yoaz Hendel and a candidate on Benny Gantz’s list, is heading the team developing a national security doctrine.

Spigelman is overseeing digital and artificial intelligence policy, while former Strauss Group president and CEO Gadi Lesin leads the economic team. He is joined by attorney Michal Halperin, a former antitrust commissioner. The overall coordination of the “day after” project is handled by Liran Avisar, former director general of the Ministry of Communications.

The teams meet regularly to finalize proposals that are ultimately reviewed and approved by Bennett. His new political framework, provisionally named “Bennett 2026,” is still in the planning stages.

Bennett has also intensified grassroots activity, holding public events and setting up local campaign headquarters through city council members and community leaders in preparation for potential snap elections. The new campaign network includes branches for women, young voters, farmers, and military reservists.

Last week, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation advanced a proposal known as the “Bennett Blocking Law,” despite opposition from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. The bill would require that any funds raised by a new political party first be used to repay debts of a previous party led by the same individual, before the new party could access the money.

The measure would apply to any politician who headed another party within the past seven years, if the State Comptroller determined that the earlier party’s mismanagement led to debts. According to a February comptroller report, Bennett’s former parties — The Jewish Home and Yamina — owe about 3 million and 17 million shekels, respectively.

In September, Bennett issued what he called a “special reassurance message” to civil servants, law enforcement agencies, and security officials, saying he was concerned about rhetoric suggesting the elections could be delayed. “No one will be allowed to postpone or disrupt the elections,” he wrote, adding that any postponement would require a vote of 80 Knesset members. “And that’s not going to happen.”