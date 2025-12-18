North Korea’s Kim calls Israel a US-backed ‘terror project’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has denounced Israel as a “terror project” backed by the United States, reiterating Pyongyang’s long-standing refusal to recognize Israel as a state, state media reported.

Kim made the remarks in a statement addressing global conflicts, describing Israel as an instrument of U.S. power rather than a legitimate country. He accused Washington of using Israel to advance its interests in the Middle East.

North Korea has historically aligned itself with Palestinian causes and does not recognize Israel, a position it has maintained since Israel’s establishment in 1948. Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned Israeli military actions and voiced support for groups opposed to Israel.

North Korea is largely isolated diplomatically and frequently issues sharp criticism of the United States and its allies, often framing global conflicts through what it describes as an anti-imperialist lens.