Air Force cancels vacations abroad for staff amid Iran threat

The IDF spokesperson has announced that, following a situation assessment, Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar decided on Monday to suspend overseas vacations for permanent staff serving in the air force. This decision comes amid heightened alert in Israel due to potential threats from Iran and Hezbollah, and following the Pentagon's announcement on Sunday night that it had deployed the ballistic missile submarine USS Georgia to the Middle East, alongside the expedited arrival of the aircraft carrier Lincoln. However, as of Monday morning, there are no changes in the Home Front Command's guidelines.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari clarified that, despite reports suggesting that Iran has decided to launch an attack against Israel, there are no changes in public guidelines at this stage. "In light of the publications regarding Iran's plans, we clarify that at this stage there is no change in the Home Front Command's guidelines," Hagari said. "The IDF and the defense establishment are closely monitoring our enemies and developments in the Middle East, particularly focusing on Iran and Hezbollah, and are continuously conducting situation assessments. Forces are deployed and on high alert."
Rumors about an imminent Iranian attack began with a publication in the Tehran Times, which claimed that the commander of the Revolutionary Guards said that Iran’s response is underway. In recent days, the Iranians have consistently threatened to strike Israel, as has Hezbollah, as part of a psychological warfare campaign aimed at spreading panic among the Israeli public.
In Israel, it remains uncertain whether Iran will coordinate an attack with Hezbollah, which threatened to respond to the assassination of Fuad Shukr in Beirut, or act independently from the terrorist organization. Meanwhile, the Al-Joumhouria newspaper published an article Monday morning reporting that in recent hours there have been indications that Hezbollah is evacuating its known headquarters in Dahiya, including political ones, and moving computer equipment. According to the newspaper, this suggests that Hezbollah will respond and that the organization's leadership is preparing for the worst-case scenario in the event of an Israeli response.
It should be noted that, as early as August 2, two days after Shukr's assassination, the Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that Hezbollah was evacuating headquarters and military equipment from Dahiya and had also instructed residents where senior members of the terrorist organization live, as well as those living in buildings adjacent to the organization's institutions, to move to "safer places."
International reactions
On Monday morning, Iran's threats persisted despite warnings from world leaders that Iran would "bear the responsibility" if it decides to launch a significant attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Iran has the "right to an appropriate and deterrent response" against Israel to ensure stability in the Middle East. Bagheri's statement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint statement warning: "Avoid an attack that will escalate regional tensions and endanger the cease-fire and hostage deal."
According to the leaders: "No country will benefit from further escalation in the Middle East."
Similarly, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri clarified on Monday in an interview with the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria that "the response Israel is waiting for is inevitable. Netanyahu rejects all efforts to end the war." He added that the possibility of sliding into a broader war still exists, "but the Axis of Resistance is still managing the fighting in a calculated manner, and Hezbollah is limiting the attacks to Israeli military targets."