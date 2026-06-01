Ben Gurion airport launches free 60-minute pickup parking

Drivers picking up family members or friends at Ben Gurion Airport will now be able to wait for up to one hour free of charge in a new designated parking lot near the terminal. The Israel Airports Authority hopes the move will reduce the practice of waiting along roadside shoulders around the airport.
Starting Monday, a new waiting lot located just minutes from the terminal will allow drivers to wait for arriving passengers without charge during the first hour. The facility is intended to enable smoother and more convenient pickup timing until passengers land.
According to the Airports Authority, stopping or waiting along roads within the airport area is prohibited and poses a safety risk. Enforcement is carried out using a network of cameras deployed throughout Ben Gurion Airport and drivers who violate the rules may be fined 500 shekels.
The new parking lot is located a few minutes from the terminal and can be navigated to using the Waze app by searching: “one-hour waiting lot - Ben Gurion Airport”.
Alongside the launch of the lot, a radio and social media campaign will go live with the message: “Came to pick up your parents? Your child? Your partner? You don’t have to get a parking permit.”