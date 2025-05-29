Israeli journalist says Israel is ignoring the most dangerous front in its war

Israel is fighting a war on two fronts — and one of them, the country does not pay enough attention to, according to Israeli journalist Ben-Dror Yemini.
He told ILTV News that Israel focuses heavily on the military front, which is primarily Hamas.
“Hamas is slowly, slowly being defeated,” Yemini said. “They are much weaker now compared to what we faced on October 7.”
So, what is the other front? The international front. Yemini said there is too much propaganda against Israel — and too many Israelis ignore it.
“They think that the only thing important is what is happening militarily,” he said. “No, they are completely wrong.”
Watch the full interview: