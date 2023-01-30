Central Israel daycare workers axed for praising Jerusalem terror attack

The municipality of the central Israeli city of Herzliya said it will fire two local daycare workers after they praised a deadly terror attack in Jerusalem, in which seven people lost their lives, on social media.
The "Kochav HaYam" (Star of the Sea) daycare workers have been summoned for a hearing procedure on Monday to be dismissed immediately from the educational system.
One of the posts that the women published on their WhatsApp stories read in Arabic, "Paradise on a land where peace was born and never saw peace even for a day," against the backdrop of a photograph from the celebrations that took place in the Palestinian territories following the terror attacks.
Another post read, "Good evening to all the good people, Allahu Akbar."
Additionally, a post with a photo of the Palestinian flag and caption "our homeland" was shared.
The Herzliya Municipality issued a response, saying, "We recognize the severity of the matter, and working toward terminating their employment."
The manager of the daycare said: "We have zero tolerance for such messages. The caretakers will be summoned for a hearing and will not enter a classroom again."