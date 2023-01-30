Central Israel daycare workers axed for praising Jerusalem terror attack

Palestinian caregivers share social media posts, reading 'Good evening to all the good people, Allahu Akbar' accompanied by an image of celebrations in honor of terrorist who killed 7 near a synagogue

Einav Halabi, Eitan Glickman|
The municipality of the central Israeli city of Herzliya said it will fire two local daycare workers after they praised a deadly terror attack in Jerusalem, in which seven people lost their lives, on social media.
    • The "Kochav HaYam" (Star of the Sea) daycare workers have been summoned for a hearing procedure on Monday to be dismissed immediately from the educational system.
    פוסטים שהעלו הסייעות שתמכו במחבלים    פוסטים שהעלו הסייעות שתמכו במחבלים
    Post shared by the daycare workers
    (From social media)
    One of the posts that the women published on their WhatsApp stories read in Arabic, "Paradise on a land where peace was born and never saw peace even for a day," against the backdrop of a photograph from the celebrations that took place in the Palestinian territories following the terror attacks.
    Another post read, "Good evening to all the good people, Allahu Akbar."
    Additionally, a post with a photo of the Palestinian flag and caption "our homeland" was shared.
    פוסטים שהעלו הסייעות שתמכו במחבלים    פוסטים שהעלו הסייעות שתמכו במחבלים
    Post shared by the daycare workers
    (From social media)
    The Herzliya Municipality issued a response, saying, "We recognize the severity of the matter, and working toward terminating their employment."
    The manager of the daycare said: "We have zero tolerance for such messages. The caretakers will be summoned for a hearing and will not enter a classroom again."
