Over 200 Hezbollah targets struck in Lebanon in last 24 hours

Over the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers, the IDF spokesman reported on Tuesday morning.
In one of the strikes, the troops identified multiple terrorists entering a structure in the area. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck the site and eliminated the terrorists.
The IDF is continuing "targeted operational activity against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," according to the IDF. Troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes, dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and located vast quantities of weaponry.
On Monday, the IDF located an underground complex that served as the headquarters of Hezbollah's elite unit, Radwan Force. The headquarters, about 800 meters long, is located close to the border with Israel, in the heart of a civilian neighborhood in southern Lebanon.
The soldiers located weapon caches in the tunnel, including anti-helicopter missiles, munitions, motorcycles, additional underground shafts, and enough supplies to stay in the underground complex, including food, a kitchen, and living quarters. According to the IDF, all of these were intended to be used by the Radwan Force as part of the plan to occupy the Galilee. According to the military spokesperson, the troops found cups with coffee that was still hot when they arrived.
In the Gaza Strip, IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the Jabaliya area and have eliminated dozens of terrorists over the past day, the IDF spokesman reported on Tuesday morning.
The troops eliminated a terrorist cell that fired anti-tank missiles toward them. Additionally, the troops identified multiple armed terrorists that posed a threat to them. Following the identification, and with direction of ground forces, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.
IDF troops continue operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure. In addition, the troops located and dismantled a Hamas launcher.
