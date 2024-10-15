Over 200 Hezbollah targets struck in Lebanon in last 24 hours

Over the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers, the IDF spokesman reported on Tuesday morning.

Over the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers, the IDF spokesman reported on Tuesday morning.

Over the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers, the IDF spokesman reported on Tuesday morning.

In one of the strikes, the troops identified multiple terrorists entering a structure in the area. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck the site and eliminated the terrorists.

In one of the strikes, the troops identified multiple terrorists entering a structure in the area. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck the site and eliminated the terrorists.

In one of the strikes, the troops identified multiple terrorists entering a structure in the area. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck the site and eliminated the terrorists.

The IDF is continuing "targeted operational activity against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," according to the IDF. Troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes, dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and located vast quantities of weaponry.

The IDF is continuing "targeted operational activity against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," according to the IDF. Troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes, dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and located vast quantities of weaponry.

The IDF is continuing "targeted operational activity against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," according to the IDF. Troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes, dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and located vast quantities of weaponry.