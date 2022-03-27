In a meeting with Lapid, Blinken seeks to reassure regional allies on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday tried to soothe the fears of Israel and its Gulf Arab allies ahead of the possible renewal of global powers' international nuclear deal with Iran during a press conference with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

In a press conference following their meeting on Sunday morning, only several hours prior to the Negev summit, the two expressed their perspectives regarding the Iranian potential nuclear threat. Lapid said that "Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear problem". Blinken, on the other hand, claimed that the Americans see the nuclear plan as the best way to stop nuclear Iran, adding that the two "see eye to eye” on the most important element, which is making sure that "Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon".

When asked about the IRGC being delisted from the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list, Blinken dodged the question, briefly pointing to the sanctions inflicted on them. Bennett, however, made sure to acknowledge this topic in the beginning of the press meeting: "The thought that this organization will be delisted from the FTO is very concerning, and not just to us. We're still hoping and acting so that this won't happen".

Lapid opened the press meeting by saying that "Israel condemns the invasion and has been providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the first day of the war". He added that "Iran is not an Israeli problem. The world cannot afford a nuclear Iran, the world cannot afford for the IRGC to continue spreading terror around the globe".

According to Lapid, "Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear problem, anything. From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical, the Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed. We will not let them".

Lapid later spoke of the Negev Summit that will take place on Sunday evening: "Later today the two of us will go South to the historic Negev Summit with the Arab foreign ministers. The relations between the two countries are strong. Its a strong alliance, that shares common values".

The American Secretary of State condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying that "beyond its nuclear efforts, Iran continues to engage in a whole series of destabilizing activities... the US will continue to stand up to Iran when its threatens us or when it threatens our allies and partners”. Blinken also condemned the Be'er Sheva terrorist attack that took place last week, and sent his condolences to those who suffered loss.

The upcoming Negev Summit is a groundbreaking event for all parties involved. “We are fully committed to expanding cooperation through the Abraham Accords”, said Blinken regarding tonight's event. He mentioned the meeting will include talks of energy development and global cooperation between businesses, artists, and students- "Normalization is becoming the new normal”, he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also spoke of the summit. "For those who haven't noticed yet, Israeli foreign relations are in a good period. Israel is an important player on the international field and the region, and is cultivating old relations and building new bridges", he said. "We're making more and more content within these relations in order to create connections between the moderate states of the Middle East. I'm happy to see the continuation of this trend, including in the meeting in Sde Boker. The Arab world is understanding more and more that Israel is and always will be on the side of peace and cooperation".

Antony Blinken landed in Israel on the night between Saturday and Sunday after visiting Warsaw with President Biden. Blinken is meant to meet seperately with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Aside from Blinken and Lapid, tonight's summit in Sde Boker will include foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, The ministers are to land in Israel on Sunday afternoon and make their way to the Isrotel Kedma Hotel, where the talks will take regarding the threat of nuclear Iran will take place.

