Israel-Lebanon ceasefire set for midnight: what we know and what remains unclear

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to take effect at midnight, following an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, though key details about how it will be implemented remain unclear.
Under the terms outlined so far, the ceasefire is temporary and not a permanent agreement. The IDF is expected to remain in its current positions in southern Lebanon, up to the Litani River, and will not withdraw during the truce.
The status of Hezbollah forces remains uncertain. The Lebanese army is not seen as capable of fully enforcing Hezbollah’s absence from the area, raising concerns the group could use the pause in fighting to regroup or reposition.
Trump said he has tasked Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine with working alongside Israel and Lebanon to reach a more durable arrangement. Initial diplomatic contacts have already taken place at the State Department between Israeli and Lebanese representatives.
While Iran was not mentioned in Trump’s announcement, the ceasefire is widely seen as linked to ongoing U.S. talks with Tehran, with Vance playing a central role in both tracks.
In Israel, the security Cabinet did not formally vote on the ceasefire. During an urgent phone call, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed ministers the truce would begin at midnight at Trump’s request, adding that IDF forces would remain in place.
Several major questions remain unresolved on the ground. Fighting has not fully ended in areas such as Bint Jbeil, a Hezbollah stronghold, where dozens of terrorists are believed to still be present.
The fate of displaced Lebanese civilians is also unclear. During the fighting, IDF forces destroyed hundreds of structures in villages near the border that were identified as Hezbollah infrastructure, forcing large numbers of residents to flee. It remains uncertain whether, and under what conditions, they will be able to return.
Infrastructure damage poses another challenge. Since the start of the fighting, Israeli strikes have hit multiple bridges over the Litani River, and it is unclear whether reconstruction will be permitted during the ceasefire.
It also remains to be seen whether IDF forces will hold static positions during the truce or retain the ability to carry out limited operations if needed, underscoring the fragile and uncertain nature of the ceasefire.