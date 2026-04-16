Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanon’s president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire starting at midnight Israel time early Wednesday, following what he described as “excellent conversations” with both leaders.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would formally begin at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday (midnight in Israel), calling it a step toward achieving peace between the two countries. He said the sides had recently met in Washington for the first time in 34 years, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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Trump added that he plans to invite Netanyahu and President Joseph Aoun to the White House for what he described as the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983. He said both sides want peace and expressed confidence an agreement could be reached quickly. He also said he had directed Vice President J.D. Vance, Rubio and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine to work with both sides to secure a lasting agreement.

The announcement followed intensive U.S. diplomatic efforts, including earlier contacts with Aoun, who had insisted on a ceasefire before agreeing to any direct engagement with Netanyahu.

In Israel, Netanyahu told ministers during a call that when “Israel’s greatest ally,” Trump, is acting in close coordination, Israel would cooperate. He said IDF forces would remain in strategic positions during the ceasefire.

The call with the security Cabinet ended without a formal vote, despite requests from several ministers. Netanyahu told them the ceasefire would begin at midnight at Trump’s request and said further discussions would be held.

An Israeli official said forces would remain deployed deep inside Lebanon and warned that if the Lebanese government does not act to dismantle Hezbollah during the 10-day period, Israel would do so by force afterward.

The Lebanese presidency said Aoun thanked Trump for efforts to reach a ceasefire and urged him to continue, while Trump expressed support for Lebanon and commitment to securing a halt in fighting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the ceasefire, calling it a relief after the conflict “claimed too many lives.”

The announcement drew criticism within Israel. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot said the ceasefire reflected a pattern in which Israel is being pushed into halting fighting without translating military gains into political achievements. Opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman said the move would allow Hezbollah to rebuild, warning against ending the war without a decisive outcome.