Another missile attack on Be'er Sheva: 'There is no house, everything is destroyed'

A missile launched from Iran impacted on Friday morning in Be’er Sheva, just one day after the devastating strike on Soroka Hospital in the city. Massive destruction was recorded again at the impact site but, according to Magen David Adom, no casualties have been reported.

Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva reported that following the rocket strike in the city, 7 people with light injuries were evacuated, mainly due to injuries sustained while running to shelters and from the blast wave.

Site of missile impact in Be'er Sheva ( Video: MDA, Zeev Dikman, Ilana Curiel )

Be'er Sheva police commander, Chief Superintendent Kfir Solomon, announced at the missile impact site that all residents have been evacuated from the building hit in the city. He added that "there were several people trapped, mainly in safe rooms. Civilian discipline saved lives in this case as well. We have opened a family center and are nearing completion of handling the incident. We are prepared for any scenario. There are no trapped individuals and no missing persons."

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim that “the Microsoft site in Be’er Sheva was targeted due to its close collaboration with the Israeli military and because it's part of the system supporting the aggression—not merely a civilian entity. The attacked cyber‑zone also includes residences for individuals involved in intelligence and artificial‑intelligence operations, working directly with the enemy's military and security apparatus.”

Tovi Nachon, whose home was damaged by the missile blast, described the moment of the attack. “We were asleep in the safe room. We closed the door, everything as usual—and then there was a significant boom. We smelled burning and dust everywhere. The house is completely totaled. I went outside and was stunned. Thankfully, I had clothes in the safe‑room closet.”

Another resident whose home was struck recounted the moment of the blast. “We went into the safe room, and then there was a crazy boom. The window shattered onto my face. I opened the safe‑room door and it was pitch dark. The entire house—glass everywhere, everything torn apart. There is no house,” she said. She explained that her older children were staying with her parents and she was left with the younger child while her husband was in reserve duty. Another neighbor added, “The whole house is destroyed. We saw on the surveillance cameras that everything was wrecked.”

A third resident who returned home said: “We were in the safe room when there was a very loud boom. We saw chunks of plaster fall to the floor. We learned via the building’s WhatsApp group that our building had been hit and so was the parking lot nearby. Someone asked if everyone was okay. When they told us to evacuate, we barely managed to open the door. All the ceiling, hallway, and doors had collapsed and blocked the way. No windows, no doors, every room is ruined. We were fortunate to get into the safe room, because in the bedroom the window and the balcony door blew onto the bed. We left miraculously—but the house is destroyed. The only things we took with us were ourselves. I barely managed to grab my shoes and my bag.”

Magen David Adom paramedic Dvir Ben‑Ze’ev described the scene. “We arrived quickly with a large force of mobile ICUs, ambulances, and motorcycles, and saw thick smoke, cars burning, and in one of the buildings significant destruction and damage to additional apartments. We set up two medical points and are conducting health checks on residents exiting the buildings. Concurrently, together with Home Front Command, fire and police forces, we are carrying out sweeps of the destroyed building and the other damaged units to ensure no injured persons remain inside.”

The commander of the Be’er Sheva fire station added that "we received several reports of a missile strike. Upon arrival, we noted extensive destruction and many vehicles ablaze. The firefighting crews quickly began extinguishing the vehicles and simultaneously initiated apartment searches. Operations are ongoing; currently our efforts are focused on scanning the buildings to ensure no one is trapped.”

One of the municipal rescue unit volunteers also described the scene. “We arrived among the first responders and began checking that no one was injured inside the buildings. Thank God there were no casualties or trapped people. I personally carried a little girl in my arms—extracted a family from the safe room, whose door had deformed, but thank God they are all healthy. Additional rescue teams from United Hatzalah and MDA also arrived and helped us evacuate non-mobile residents, some stretched out on stretchers from the fourth floor. Following the guidelines saves lives.”

Be’er Sheva’s mayor, Rubik Danilovich, arrived at the scene shortly after the attack. “Everything is under control. There are a few lightly injured individuals who were evacuated. The residents’ discipline—immediately entering the protected areas—saved lives,” he said. “There is substantial damage, but people followed the Home Front Command’s instructions and saved themselves. Our challenge is to gather residents and find them temporary shelter. We were prepared. We have psychologists and social workers on site. The response was extremely swift. We are in a multi-front war. This is an existential struggle.”

Soroka Hospital director Dr. Shlomi Kodish told Ynet that the missile fired from Iran Thursday morning struck the older surgical inpatient building. The building had been evacuated of patients. It sustained very heavy damage, and adjacent structures were also heavily affected by the blast wave.