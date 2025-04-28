Voices of Valor: Israel marks Memorial Day with tributes to October 7 survivors and defenders

As Israel marks Memorial Day and Independence Day, a special online ceremony will honor the heroes of the October 7 Hamas attacks and spotlight those who have stood with Israel during one of the country's most challenging periods.

The Voices of Valor event, organized by Ynet Global, ILTV News and Israel+, will feature emotional tributes, panel discussions and exclusive interviews with soldiers, survivors, medical responders and global supporters, filmed in the state-of-the-art Ynet studios in Rishon LeZion. President Isaac Herzog will deliver a special address at the event.

Voice of Valor 2025

Airing across all three platforms on Monday, April 28, the event will pay tribute to the heroes of October 7, the defenders of Israel and courageous individuals—Jewish and non-Jewish—who have stood up for Zionism and against antisemitism over the past 18 months.

Panels will include stories of survival and resilience from the October 7 attacks, the efforts of Israeli humanitarian organizations and voices from around the world who have defended Israel and fought antisemitism.

Speakers at the event include Inbal Rabin-Lieberman, the kibbutz security coordinator who helped save her community during the attacks; retired Major General (res.) Noam Tibon, who rescued his family under fire; and Major Eliel Malka, an IDF officer who led critical missions during the early days of the war. Rami Davidian, who rescued hundreds of Nova music festival partygoers, will also share his story.

Panels will highlight survivors who have turned tragedy into leadership, such as Yuval Raphael, a Nova survivor set to represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest, and singer-actor Idan Amedi, who was wounded while serving in Gaza. Recently released hostage Eli Sharabi will also participate.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

International allies will feature prominently, including U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, former Spanish prime minister José María Aznar, British author and commentator Douglas Murray, American television personality Dr. Phil and Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic. They will discuss efforts to counter antisemitism and support Israel in global forums.

The event will also spotlight humanitarian and medical efforts, with appearances from leaders of organizations such as United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom and the Hadassah Medical Organization. Representatives of security and policy groups like the World Jewish Congress, the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, and the philanthropic Yael Foundation will explore how grassroots and institutional support has bolstered Israel’s resilience.

Additional sessions will focus on Israel’s economic endurance during wartime, featuring executives from El Al Airlines, Strauss Group and Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot. New media voices such as Eylon Levy, Emily Austin, and Yoseph Haddad will discuss the fight for Israel’s image online.

Organizers said the event aims to not only remember and honor the fallen, but also inspire strength and solidarity as the Jewish state navigates an uncertain future.