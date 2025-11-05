Former Military Advocate General Tomer-Yerushalmi asks to skip court hearing, citing her 'condition'

Former Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi on Wednesday asked not to appear in person at a Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court hearing to extend her detention and requested to participate via Zoom instead, citing her condition, according to the request filed with the court.
Tomer-Yerushalmi’s detention was extended Monday until Wednesday. Her questioning began Tuesday after she was given a day of rest following her arrest. The interrogations are taking place at a Defense Ministry facility to maintain confidentiality and prevent information leaks.
An associate who helped expose the affair was also summoned Tuesday to complete her testimony, though she has not yet been confronted with Tomer-Yerushalmi or with former Chief Military Prosecutor Col. (res.) Matan Solomash, who is also under arrest in the same case.
The investigation is being led by a senior police officer with the rank of deputy superintendent who was seconded from the Defense Ministry’s security directorate to the special investigative team. According to investigators, the team holds evidence indicating that Tomer-Yerushalmi showed repeated interest in the results of her polygraph test.