Hamas says Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Israel strike, report

Sources in Hamas confirmed that the commander of the Khan Younis brigade Rafa Salama, was killed in the Israeli attack targeting him and the terror group's head of the military wing Mohammed Deif, according to a report in the Saudi-owned, UK-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper on Sunday. According to the report, his body was taken out of the rubble soon after the bombing. Salama is the third brigade commander to be killed in a targeted strike since the war began.
He was considered close to Deif who's condition was still unclear. On Saturday, Hamas denied he was killed.
The terror group's deputy leader Khalil Al-Hayy told Al Jazeera that Deif had seen the Israeli reports of his death and was amused.
Salama is viewed by Israeli security officials and the more significant casualty of the strike because of his role in commanding the fighting and controlling the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
He was reportedly responsible for several terror attacks and was involved in the abduction and in the 5-year-long detention of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit who was freed in the prisoner exchange in 2011 that included the release of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar from jail in Israel.