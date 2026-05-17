Nova exhibit sign taken down in London amid antisemitism and terror fears

Security is tight in London ahead of the official opening of the Nova exhibit, after the main sign displayed near the site was removed at the request of London police over concerns about antisemitic incidents, public disturbances and security threats surrounding the venue.
According to sources familiar with the matter, police sought to limit early exposure of the exhibit’s exact location out of concern that extremist groups could organize protests or attempt to disrupt the opening before visitors arrive. The sign is expected to be reinstalled on the exhibit’s official opening day later this week. The location of the exhibit remains undisclosed and has not yet been formally announced to the public.
The decision to remove the sign was made as part of an extensive security operation led by London police in coordination with security officials and the exhibit’s production team. Counterterrorism officers are working closely with organizers and preparing for a range of scenarios, from terror threats and hostile attacks to attempts to disrupt the event through demonstrations, riots or other extreme protest activity.
As part of the security preparations, police are expected to deploy both uniformed and undercover officers around the exhibit site and nearby access points, alongside technological measures designed to identify threats in real time and prevent harm to visitors.
The exhibit, which has drawn international attention and is expected to attract thousands of visitors, will be presented in London under an unusually high level of security compared with other cultural events and exhibitions in the city. The heightened measures come amid tensions surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks and concerns over extreme protest activity targeting the exhibit.