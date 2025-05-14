IDF strikes Sinwar hideout again day after massive bombing

The IDF targeted areas near the European Hospital in Khan Younis on Wednesday after a massive bombing of the area on Tuesday in an attempt to assassinate Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar. The military carried out a significant bombing attack on an underground command and control center beneath the hospital as attempts to find survivors inside the tunnels continued.
Palestinian media outlets said that more than 60 people were killed in IDF strikes since Tuesday night. The strikes aim to prevent individuals from approaching the site. According to some reports, a bulldozer and a group of Palestinians searching for bodies in the area were also targeted.
Security officials said they were still gathering information to confirm whether Mohammed Sinwar was killed in the strike and are working to identify who was present at the site. Officials clarified that this investigation may take time.
Israel targeted the northern part of the strip, including the Jabalia refugee camp. This comes after IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning in Arabic last night, following the firing of three rockets toward Ashkelon and the Gaza border region. The Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya reported at least 48 fatalities in northern Gaza due to the strikes. The attacks in Jabalia began overnight after Colonel Adraee warned, "This is an early warning before an attack. The IDF will strike with great force any area from which rockets are launched."
In Lebanon, a Hezbollah operative was killed when an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck his car on the Kawkaba Bridge road in southern Lebanon. Shortly after the assassination, the Lebanese news channel Al-Jadeed reported that the target was Hussein Naama, a resident of the village of Kabrikha in the Nabatiyeh Governorate.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
On Tueday, Israeli forces bombed the vicinity of the European Hospital after receiving intelligence, described as a "golden tip," regarding Sinwar's location. Prior to the operation, checks were conducted to ensure there were no hostages in the tunnel where he was believed to be hiding. In the assassination attempt, Air Force fighter jets dropped approximately 40 bunker-busting bombs, weighing a total of one ton—similar to the strike on slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was in an underground bunker at the time. Following the assassination attempt, three rockets were launched from Gaza: two were intercepted, and one landed in an open area.