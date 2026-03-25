Israeli attack in the Caspian Sea targeted Russian-Iranian smuggling route

The strike

, which took place last Wednesday, was described by the Journal as highly unusual, in part because the Caspian Sea lies beyond the operational reach of U.S. naval forces in the region. “The sea connects Russian and Iranian ports about 600 miles apart, giving the countries a place to freely swap weapons along with goods such as wheat and oil.” according to the report. The route has also been used to transport Iranian Shahed drones to Russia, which uses them in attacks against Ukraine.