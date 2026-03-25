Israeli attack in the Caspian Sea targeted Russian-Iranian smuggling route

An unusual Israeli strike in the Caspian Sea last week targeted a Russia-Iran smuggling route and was aimed at disrupting a supply line used to transfer ammunition, drones and other weapons, The Wall Street Journal reported overnight, citing informed sources.
The strike, which took place last Wednesday, was described by the Journal as highly unusual, in part because the Caspian Sea lies beyond the operational reach of U.S. naval forces in the region. “The sea connects Russian and Iranian ports about 600 miles apart, giving the countries a place to freely swap weapons along with goods such as wheat and oil.” according to the report. The route has also been used to transport Iranian Shahed drones to Russia, which uses them in attacks against Ukraine.
The Journal noted that cooperation between Russia and Iran has expanded in recent weeks, with Moscow sharing satellite imagery and upgraded drones with Tehran to assist in strikes against U.S. forces and other targets in the Persian Gulf, according to sources familiar with the matter.
“The most important goal of this strike was to limit Russian smuggling and show the Iranians that they don’t have sea defenses in the Caspian,” said Eliezer Marum, a former Israeli Navy commander.
The operation was described as unusual in several respects, including the fact that the Israel Defense Forces had never previously struck in the Caspian Sea, underscoring its ability to integrate naval, air and intelligence capabilities while generating and targeting objectives in real time. The IDF said that strikes in the port city of Bandar Anzali damaged five vessels — four missile boats and one patrol ship — as well as a headquarters and a shipyard. Images obtained by the Journal appear to show damage to an Iranian naval headquarters and heavily damaged vessels.
The newspaper noted that Russia and Iran are likely to turn to alternative routes to continue their smuggling activities, but Israel has paved the way for further strikes if necessary to disrupt these operations, according to Marum.
At the same time, sources told the Journal that, because weapons smuggling along the Caspian route is intertwined with regular trade between Russia and Iran, the strike also poses a threat to the Islamic Republic’s food security, signaling to Tehran that Israel has the capability to inflict even greater damage if required
Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strike over the weekend, with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stating that “the attack harms Russia’s interests.” Moscow also warned against expanding the war into the Caspian region, whose importance to Russia has grown after its Black Sea fleet suffered significant setbacks in the war with Ukraine.
At the same time, Russia appears reluctant to escalate tensions with Israel. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he had no information on whether the strike targeted ships carrying Russian weapons.
First published: 10:05, 03.25.26