Trump says US will declare ‘total victory’ over Iran within two weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would declare “total victory” over Iran within two weeks, hours after Israel and Iran agreed to halt a sharp escalation that threatened to unravel a ceasefire reached in April.
The latest flare-up began Sunday, when Israel struck targets in Beirut after rockets were fired at northern Israel. Iran responded with missile barrages toward Israel, and Israel later carried out airstrikes on targets in western and central Iran.
Trump said he intervened to stop the fighting and protect ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran.
“We've been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory,” Trump said during a telerally for Sen. Lindsey Graham. “It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down.”
Earlier Monday, Trump called on Israel and Iran to stop fighting “immediately.” By Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fighting with Iran had stopped “for now,” while warning Israel would retaliate if attacked.
In a brief phone call with BBC North America editor Sarah Smith, Trump said he had urged Netanyahu to avoid further strikes.
“All I did is say we have to use sense. We're very close to signing a very powerful deal, a very good deal,” Trump said.
Asked why Israel launched missiles after he had told Netanyahu not to attack Iran, Trump said the strike was already underway by the time the two leaders spoke.
“They had already gone,” he said, referring to the missiles.
Trump also sought to portray himself as the decisive figure in the relationship with Netanyahu.
“If I tell him to do something, he does it,” Trump said.
Iran said Monday it was ending its attacks on Israel, but warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue. The Iranian military said Israel and its allies “should have learned” lessons from Tehran's response.
The pause leaves open whether the truce can hold. Israel’s fighting in Lebanon, Iran’s backing of Hezbollah and the U.S.-Iran talks are now tied together in a volatile regional standoff, with Trump claiming a deal is close and Netanyahu warning that Israel will respond to any renewed attack.