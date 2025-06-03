Canada opens war crimes probe into dual Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers

Canada’s federal police have launched a criminal investigation into several IDF soldiers who also hold Canadian citizenship, on suspicion of crimes against humanity allegedly committed during their military service, Canadian media reported Tuesday.

The report, first published by the Toronto Star, marks the first time Canadian authorities have formally opened a war crimes investigation against dual Israeli-Canadian nationals. The move has triggered concern and controversy within Canada’s Jewish and Israeli communities.

3 View gallery Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ( Photo: Dave Chan / AFP )

According to the report, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are investigating Canadian citizens who served in the IDF, whether in active duty or as reservists, during the war in Gaza. The probe reportedly began in 2024 but remained under wraps until now. It could include evidence collection, information sharing with international bodies and potentially even indictments on Canadian soil.

The RCMP classified the effort as “structural investigations,” a term used for inquiries into war crimes and crimes against humanity. These types of investigations fall under Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program (CAHWCP), which is jointly operated by the RCMP, the Department of Justice, the Canada Border Services Agency and the country’s immigration and citizenship authority.

Unlike previous high-profile war crimes probes—such as the one focused on the war in Ukraine, which included public calls for testimony, media outreach, a dedicated website and even airport billboards—the Israel-Hamas-related investigation has not been accompanied by a public awareness campaign.

Authorities described the scope as involving “potential war crimes related to the Israel-Hamas conflict,” suggesting that Palestinians who have resettled in Canada may also fall under scrutiny. However, prevailing public discourse in Canada has largely focused on alleged Israeli actions in Gaza, prompting concern among pro-Israel groups that the investigation may be disproportionately targeting Israelis.

3 View gallery Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( Photo: Ben Nelms / Reuters )

Many of those under scrutiny are “lone soldiers”—non-Israeli citizens who volunteered for IDF service—and Israeli citizens residing in Canada who traveled to Israel during the war to enlist.

The RCMP said the program’s goal is to uphold “Canada’s commitment towards international justice and the fight against impunity for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.” According to the Toronto Star, the Department of Justice said that the program aims to “deny safe haven to war criminals and seek accountability for alleged atrocities either by sharing evidence with other authorities or trying individuals in Canadian courts.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Within Canada’s Jewish and Israeli communities, the response has been marked by anxiety. Some members have voiced concern over potential arrest warrants or subpoenas being issued against Canadians who served in the IDF. “It feels like we’re on the brink of a flare-up,” said one community source.

In WhatsApp groups for Israelis in Canada, messages reflected rising alarm. “We’re moments away from war crimes charges,” one user wrote. “Kids with Canadian passports who served in the IDF could face prosecution when they return. This is so serious, people. Lawyers are already working on this—but no one’s investigating the Gazans who came here.”

3 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Another respondent described the probe as “the mother of all antisemitism.” A third said it’s causing Israeli families to reconsider sending their children to serve in Israel as lone soldiers. “Canada is becoming more hostile toward us by the day,” they wrote.

The investigation comes amid broader diplomatic tensions. Last month, Canada joined France and the United Kingdom in threatening sanctions against Israel . In a sharply worded joint statement, the three nations condemned what they called the “intolerable” situation in Gaza and urged Israel to immediately halt military operations and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.