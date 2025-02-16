Families of hostages to mark 500 days of loved ones in captivity

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, will begin marking day 500 of their captivity on Monday with a fast that would last 500 minutes from 11:40 AM to 8 PM. A march would begin outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and end at the Knesset.

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, will begin marking day 500 of their captivity on Monday with a fast that would last 500 minutes from 11:40 AM to 8 PM. A march would begin outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and end at the Knesset.

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, will begin marking day 500 of their captivity on Monday with a fast that would last 500 minutes from 11:40 AM to 8 PM. A march would begin outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and end at the Knesset.

from captivity as part of the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal and 14 others are to be released. Hamas is still holding 73 captives both dead and alive.

from captivity as part of the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal and 14 others are to be released. Hamas is still holding 73 captives both dead and alive.