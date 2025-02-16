Families of hostages to mark 500 days of loved ones in captivity

Hostages and Missing Families Forum says 500 minute long fast to symbolize the days in captivity is in order to eccho the cry of those who cannot be heard 

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, will begin marking day 500 of their captivity on Monday with a fast that would last 500 minutes from 11:40 AM to 8 PM. A march would begin outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and end at the Knesset.
On Saturday, three hostages were released from captivity as part of the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal and 14 others are to be released. Hamas is still holding 73 captives both dead and alive.
מפגינים בתל אביב לשחרור החטופיםמפגינים בתל אביב לשחרור החטופים
Protesters demand the release of hostages
(photo: Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)
קולאז' חטופים חטופות שלב א עסקה שחרור שבי חמאס שירי ביבס אריאל ביבס כפיר ביבס איציק אלגרט שלמה מנצור אוהד יהלומי עודד ליפשיץ צחי עידן עומר ונקרט אליה כהן טל שהם עומר שם טוב אברה מנגיסטו הישאם א-סיידקולאז' חטופים חטופות שלב א עסקה שחרור שבי חמאס שירי ביבס אריאל ביבס כפיר ביבס איציק אלגרט שלמה מנצור אוהד יהלומי עודד ליפשיץ צחי עידן עומר ונקרט אליה כהן טל שהם עומר שם טוב אברה מנגיסטו הישאם א-סייד
Hostages included in the first phase of the cease-fire dealwho are still held in Gaza
(Photo: Avigail Uzi, Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
"We announce a day of fasting that is nothing compared to the suffering of those still there. It is a day of solidarity that would strengthen the hostages and eccho the cry of those who are not heard," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. "There is no more time. action is needed to return all of them immediately."
Sasha Troufanov released from captivity on Sataurday reunites with loved ones
(IDF, GPO)

Rallies and demonstration are expected around the country to show solidarity with the hostages and in the evening, a large event is planned at Hostage Square as negotiations on the second phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal will begin.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would summon the security cabinet to discuss the next phase of the deal and had authorized the departure of a delegation to Cairo for talks.
