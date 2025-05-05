Mysterious explosions on Thursday night derailed a carefully orchestrated plan: a so-called humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza was intended to spark widespread international attention similar to the Turkish-led Gaza flotilla some 15 years ago. But the vessel was halted roughly 17 kilometers off the coast of Malta, reportedly after being targeted by two UAVs.
As of now, the incident appears to have delayed the flotilla indefinitely. “Prime Minister Robert Abela offered those on board the vessel to send a team to assess the damage and even proposed covering all repair costs so the ship could resume its journey to Gaza,” said Maltese government spokesperson Edward Montebello. “However, the people on the vessel rejected the offer outright.”
Despite the Maltese government's support, pro-Palestinian activists aboard the vessel Conscience have refused assistance. They claim the offer to carry out repairs at sea is insufficient, particularly due to the condition that Malta would only support repairs if the mission is indeed humanitarian.
“There’s no chance we’ll accept the Maltese government’s offer, which clearly favors collaboration with the criminal Israeli government over providing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza or to civilians stranded at sea,” said Tiago, an activist from Barcelona who joined the flotilla. “There are injured people onboard, suffering both physically and psychologically. We demand the Maltese government allow the ship to dock at one of its ports.”
Tiago explained that he managed to join the flotilla despite not being part of the original mission. “We managed to evade the coast guard and got within 500 meters of the ship, shouting 'Free Palestine' in support.”
Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth reached out to a senior Maltese security official regarding speculation that emerged on several platforms, including Intelli Times, suggesting that the attacked flotilla was merely a diversion for another vessel on the same route—an Iranian cargo ship allegedly transporting weapons and ammunition to Lebanon.
“We’re dealing with a situation where much remains unclear,” the official acknowledged. “The Maltese government is holding intense discussions on the matter, and we’re examining every possible lead, including that theory.” He added that investigators are also exploring the possibility that the explosion was not caused by an external factor.
“This is classic Israeli tactics,” Tiago responded. “Instead of addressing their criminal attack on innocent people undertaking a humanitarian mission, they spin a story in which everyone but Israel is to blame.”
A planned demonstration by dozens of pro-Palestinian activists in a central square in Valletta was abruptly canceled in the evening. Activists claimed Malta had agreed to discuss allowing the vessel to dock and undergo repairs—an option the government continues to firmly deny.
“If that happens, it will be a first victory,” Tiago said. “But we’ll believe it only when it happens. I haven’t decided yet whether I’ll stay for the duration of the repairs or go back. But we won’t stop until there’s recognition of the war crimes and genocide Israel is committing.”