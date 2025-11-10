Turkey labels Hamas terrorists in Rafah tunnels ‘civilians,’ urges for safe passage

A senior Turkish official said late Sunday that Ankara is working to ensure the “safe passage” of about 200 “civilians” trapped in a tunnel in Rafah, following the return of Hadar Goldin’s remains. The official said Turkey “successfully facilitated the return of Hadar Goldin after 11 years, following intensive efforts that reflect Hamas’s clear commitment to the ceasefire,” in his words.
Israeli defense sources dismissed that description, saying the group consists of Hamas terrorists trapped in an Israeli-controlled enclave in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood. The IDF continues to destroy tunnels in the area, which remains a flashpoint despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Hamas has said its fighters “will not surrender” and urged mediators to intervene. Senior Hamas figure Mohammad Nazzal said the group rejects exile outside Gaza, warning that Israel would be responsible for any escalation.
Palestinian-American mediator Bashara Bahbah told Saudi outlet Al-Hadath that he expects an agreement “within days” to allow the terrorists to leave the tunnels and move into “safe Palestinian territory.”
The standoff has become a new diplomatic test in the fragile ceasefire signed last month under U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative. Turkey, Egypt, and the United States are all involved in efforts to prevent a renewed outbreak of fighting.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet on Monday in Israel with Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who helped broker the original truce. Washington is expected to push for a solution that does not involve Israel eliminating the trapped terrorists.
According to Israeli military officials, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the IDF chief of staff, told the cabinet last week that there was “no deal” regarding the terrorists in Rafah. “It’s either surrender or elimination,” he said. “If they surrender, we’ll take them in for questioning — if not, we’ll finish the job.”
By referring to Hamas terrorists as “civilians,” Turkey has reignited diplomatic tensions — and underscored how even language has become a front line in the postwar battle over Gaza’s future.