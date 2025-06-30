Syria will demand Israel's with drawal from Golan, officials say

Israeli officials said there is serious doubt whether the new Syrian leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa would agree to any peace deal with Israel that did not include an Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights, conquered in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The officials said the United States was informed about the negotiations and they were centered on more than security arrangements.

Signs of a possible peace agreement between Syria and Israel by the end of 2025 were growing more visible, potentially marking a historic shift in regional diplomacy

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close ally who has close ties to the Trump administration, will be travelling to Washington later on Monday and is expected to discuss the situation and the expansion of the 2020 Abraham Accords.

In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "recently" approached by countries wishing to join the Accords. "Iran was the primary problem. I actually thought Iran would join the Abraham Accords for a period of time," Trump said. When asked about Syria, the president said he did not know but said he did remove sanctions from Syria at the request of other countries.

Syrian sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper in Lebanon that there are intensive talks being held under American pressure to reach a peace deal. According to the sources, al-Sharaa accepts the idea of diplomatic ties with Israel, but there is no consensus among his supporters.

"There is pressure on the American mediator to agree to a less severe option, such as announcing security arrangements along the Syria-Israel border, which would include an Israeli withdrawal from all Syrian territory it entered after December 8 , when the regime of Bashar al Assad was taken down , in exchange for a Syrian announcement that there was no longer a war between the two countries.

The sources said it was not only up to Syria to determine the type of relations with Israel. Turkey does not want to see any Israeli influence over Damascus and the pro-Turkey faction in Syria believes that Syria could become subservient to Israel and Saudi Arabian political, security and economic influence.

The Israeli-Syrian conflict dates back to 1948, the year of Israel’s founding and the first Arab-Israeli war. Several wars followed, especially the conflicts of 1967 and 1973. Israel has occupied about 1,200 square kilometers of the Golan Heights since the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed the territory, a move not recognized internationally except by the United States.