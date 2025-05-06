Hamas commander who held hostages surrenders to IDF in Rafah

The IDF on Tuesday released footage showing two senior Hamas operatives surrendering in Rafah, including a commander directly involved in the October 7 attacks and the holding of Israeli hostages.
According to the military, Yousef Qadi, a Hamas platoon commander who participated in the massacre and oversaw the captivity of several hostages later released, was captured along with Mohammad Zaarab, a senior member of Hamas’ sniper unit. The two were apprehended by 188th Brigade troops, operating under the command of the 36th Division. Several knives were reportedly found on their person at the time of their arrest.
The IDF said that interrogation of the detainees by the Shin Bet internal security agency produced valuable intelligence, including the location of what the military described as a “significant terror infrastructure” in the area.
The arrests come as Israel continues its military campaign in Rafah, having completed the encirclement of the city in recent weeks. A senior Israeli defense official said the IDF intends to expand its ground activity in Gaza under the newly approved Operation Gideon’s Chariots, aimed at defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages still held in the enclave.
The plan, unanimously approved by the Security Cabinet earlier this week, includes establishing a “sterile zone” in Rafah. According to the official, this area will serve as a screening site for Palestinian civilians, who will be processed by Israeli forces. Humanitarian aid will be distributed there via civilian contractors, as part of efforts to ensure aid bypasses Hamas control.
The official added that under the plan, the IDF would maintain control of cleared areas and act to prevent the return of terrorist activity, following what he called “the Rafah model,” where all known threats were neutralized. “In every area we clear, we will remain and deal with it accordingly,” he said.
Hamas responded Tuesday by warning that any expansion of the ground operation in Gaza would amount to “a clear decision to sacrifice Israeli hostages.” The group accused Israel of repeating a “cycle of failure” that had so far failed to achieve its stated objectives.
The IDF has not commented on the timeline for implementing the next stages of the operation, but signals from senior officials suggest broader incursions may soon follow.