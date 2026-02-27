US-Iran deal is 'within our reach,' Omani mediator says as talks advance

Negotiators from the U.S. and Iran have made “substantial progress” toward a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi told CBS News on Friday, as President Donald Trump considers strikes on Iran.

Albusaidi — who has mediated several rounds of U.S.-Iran talks over the last month — told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that a “peace deal is within our reach.”

1 View gallery Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi

He said Iran has agreed that it will “never, ever have … nuclear material that will create a bomb,” which he called a “big achievement.” The country’s existing stockpiles of enriched uranium would be “blended to the lowest level possible” and “converted into fuel, and that fuel will be irreversible,” according to Albusaidi.

And Iran is willing to grant inspectors from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency “full access” to its nuclear sites in order to verify the terms of the deal, Albusaidi said.

“There would be zero accumulation, zero stockpiling, and full verification,” he said. Albusaidi said that if there is a fair and endurable deal in place, he is “quite confident” that even American inspectors will have access at some point in the process.

Asked if he believes enough progress has been made to avert U.S. strikes on Iran, Albusaidi responded: “I hope so.” But he said “we need a little bit more time” to iron out some details. Technical talks are scheduled for Monday in Vienna, and Albusaidi said he hopes that he can meet with Witkoff and Kushner a few days afterward.

Trump struck a different tone earlier Friday, telling reporters he is “not happy” with the pace of negotiations and had not yet decided whether to authorize strikes.