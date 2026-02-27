Trump ‘not happy’ with Iran nuclear talks but signals more time for diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is “not happy” with the latest round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program but indicated he is willing to give negotiators more time to reach an agreement and avoid another war in the Middle East.

He spoke a day after U.S. envoys held another inconclusive round of indirect negotiations with Iran in Geneva. As American forces continue to mass in the region, Trump has threatened military action if Tehran does not accept a far-reaching nuclear deal. Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes and denies seeking a nuclear weapon.

4 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters )

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens. We’re talking later,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House. “We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons.”

Asked about the risks of a prolonged conflict if the U.S. strikes Iran, Trump said, “I guess you could say there’s always a risk. You know, when there’s war, there’s a risk of anything, both good and bad.”

Rubio heads to Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to make a brief visit to Israel early next week, the State Department said. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem earlier urged staff who wish to leave to depart, joining other countries in encouraging citizens to exit the region amid fears that U.S. military action could be imminent.

The announcement of Rubio’s visit, along with Trump’s latest remarks, could suggest a longer timeline before any potential strike.

4 View gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( Photo: Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters )

The State Department said Rubio will travel to Israel on Monday and Tuesday to “discuss a range of regional priorities, including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza.” No further details were provided.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long urged tougher U.S. action against Iran and has warned that Israel would respond to any Iranian attack.

Meanwhile, a confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran has not granted inspectors access to sensitive nuclear sites since they were heavily bombed during the 12-day war launched by Israel last June. As a result, the agency said it could not verify Iran’s claims that it halted uranium enrichment following U.S. and Israeli strikes. The report was circulated to member states and seen by The Associated Press.

‘Should do so TODAY’

In an email, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee urged those considering departure to act quickly and secure any available flight out of Israel before making onward arrangements.

“Those wishing to take AD should do so TODAY,” Huckabee wrote, referring to authorized departure. “While there may be outbound flights over the coming days, there may not be.”

The message was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the mission who was not authorized to discuss internal communications. During a town hall after the email was sent, Huckabee told staff he was encouraging airlines to continue operating.

4 View gallery US refueling aircraft at Ben-Gurion Airport ( Photo: Kobi Konaks )

Diplomacy continues

Iran and the United States left Thursday’s talks in Geneva without a breakthrough. Technical-level discussions are scheduled for next week in Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “what needs to happen has been clearly spelled out from our side,” without elaborating. Tehran has long demanded relief from international sanctions in exchange for limiting — but not ending — its nuclear program.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is mediating the negotiations, met Friday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

“I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days,” al-Busaidi wrote on X. “Peace is within our reach.”

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi also met with U.S. arms control official Christopher Yeaw. Grossi said on X that the two had a “timely exchange on current non-proliferation issues, including in Iran and other areas of common interest.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged both sides to stay on the diplomatic track, while warning about escalating military activity across the region.

“We’re seeing both positive messages coming out of the diplomatic tracks, which we’re continuing to encourage,” U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said. “We’re also seeing very worrying military movements throughout the region, which is extremely concerning as well.”

4 View gallery USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier ( Photo: Stelios Misinas/ Reuters )

Flights suspended as tensions rise

The United States has assembled a large fleet of aircraft and warships in the Middle East, including one aircraft carrier already deployed and another en route. Iran has warned it would retaliate against any U.S. strike by targeting American forces in the region, potentially including bases in allied Arab countries.

Airlines such as Netherlands-based KLM have suspended flights from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport. Other embassies have initiated authorized departures from Israel and neighboring states.

Britain’s Foreign Office said U.K. staff had been temporarily withdrawn from Iran and that the embassy was operating remotely. In Israel, Britain said it had relocated some diplomatic staff and their families within the country as a precaution and advised against “all but essential travel” to Israel.