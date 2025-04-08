IDF redeploys Golani Brigade to Gaza after months on northern front

After months of deployment along Israel’s northern border, troops from the Golani Brigade have returned to the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday.

Operating under the command of the 36th Division, Golani forces began a new mission in the Rafah area this past week, focusing on what the military described as the dismantling of remaining terrorist infrastructure.

2 View gallery Golani Brigade troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“In the past week, the brigade’s troops have been operating in the Rafah area in order to locate and dismantle remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area, including buildings used by terrorists and observation and firing positions,” the IDF said in a statement.

The army added that its forces are also seizing illegal weapons and eliminating terrorists during the ongoing operation.

“IDF troops will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement added.

Israel's military operation in Gaza expanded last week , following reports of heavy airstrikes and ground troop movement under intense artillery cover. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the development, saying the campaign aims to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and secure broader buffer zones to protect Israeli forces and nearby communities.

“Military operations in Gaza are expanding,” Katz announced. “Its goal is to crush and cleanse the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure and to seize wide areas that will be annexed to Israel’s security zones.” He called on Gaza residents to “act now to expel Hamas and return all hostages. This is the only way to end the war.”